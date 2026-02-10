MHADA Lottery 2026: Pune Board to announce results today, watch live

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is set to announce the results of its Pune board MHADA lottery 2026. A total of 4,186 affordable homes have been put up for sale, for which the state housing authority has received over 2.15 lakh applications. MHADA lottery 2026: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is set to announce the results of its Pune board MHADA lottery 2026 today at 12 noon. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

According to MHADA, the lottery results will be announced at 12 noon on February 12, and applicants can watch the announcement live on YouTube.

The Pune Board published an advertisement on September 11, 2025, for the sale of 4,186 housing units through a lottery.

The lottery included 3,322 housing units under the 20 per cent Inclusive Housing Scheme and 864 housing units under the 15 per cent Social Housing Scheme within the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority jurisdiction, the statement said.

The lottery will take place at the Sharadchandra Pawar Auditorium of the Pune Zilla Parishad. MHADA’s vice president and chief executive officer, Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS), will attend the program through video conferencing, according to MHADA.

According to MHADA, the general public can view the lottery results announcement live on https://www.youtube.com/live/QTmRzDT_NbA

MHADA lottery 2026 for Mumbai The MHADA is expected to put 5,000 affordable homes on the market in Mumbai over the next two to three months. Of the total number of units, around half will come up for sale in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

These units were expected to cater to a mix of economically weaker sections (EWS), lower-income groups (LIG), middle-income groups (MIG), and high-income groups (HIG) across several locations.

Apart from this, MHADA had announced on February 2 the sale of 120 flats in Mumbai on a first-come, first-served basis across several areas of the city. However, on February 4, it said that the online registration process scheduled to begin on February 5 has been postponed due to ‘technical reasons.’

According to sources, the most expensive apartment for sale is in South Mumbai's Tardeo, priced at over ₹8 crore, while the least expensive is ₹38 lakh.

According to MHADA, the flats are available in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri.

MHADA said the flats included under the FCFS scheme were earlier offered through lotteries but remained unsold for various reasons, and have now been put up for sale.