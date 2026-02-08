MHADA Pune Board to hold draw for 4,186 housing units on Feb 10

MHADA’s Pune Housing and Area Development Board will hold a computerised lottery on February 10 for the sale of 4,186 housing units across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) region, and the districts of Solapur, Kolhapur and Sangli. MHADA’s Pune Housing and Area Development Board will hold a computerised lottery on February 10 for the sale of 4,186 housing units across Pune (Picture for representational purposes only). (Pixabay)

MHADA said in a statement on February 8 that it received 2,58,832 applications for the scheme, of which 2,15,965 applicants who paid the earnest money deposit have been included in the lottery.

“The Pune Board’s housing lottery has received an overwhelming response from applicants,” it said.

“The lottery will be held on Tuesday, 10 February 2026 at 12.00 noon and will be conducted by the chairman of the Pune Board, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil,” it said.

The lottery will take place at the Sharadchandra Pawar Auditorium of the Pune Zilla Parishad. MHADA’s vice president and chief executive officer, Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS), will attend the program through video conferencing, it said.

An advertisement for the sale of 4,186 housing units through the lottery was published by the Pune Board on September 11, 2025.

The lottery includes 3,322 housing units under the 20 percent Inclusive Housing Scheme and 864 housing units under the 15 percent Social Housing Scheme within the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority jurisdiction, the statement said.