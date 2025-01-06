MHADA update: Housing authority introduces amnesty scheme for issuing occupation certificates to 80 societies in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on January 6 said that it has introduced a special amnesty scheme to help housing societies in Mumbai and its suburbs obtain their long-pending Occupancy Certificates (OC) for redeveloped buildings. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on January 6 said that it has introduced a unique amnesty scheme to help housing societies in Mumbai and its suburbs obtain OC(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

MHADA said in the statement that this scheme is expected to benefit around 80 housing societies and will remain valid until April 10, 2025.

According to the MHADA, many housing societies could not pay the premium differential amount for redevelopment, which led to delays in issuing OCs. Hence, it has got the scheme.

Under the amnesty scheme, MHADA has waived the interest charged on the premium differential amount. Societies will now need to pay only the principal amount. Additionally, the authority said in the statement that buildings redeveloped under the 1991 Development Control Regulations would receive a 75% waiver on penalties related to unauthorized construction or usage.

MHADA manages 114 layouts in Mumbai

According to MHADA, its Mumbai Board manages 114 layouts, which include approximately 2.25 lakh housing units. Of these, 56 layouts are old and undergoing redevelopment. Chief Officer of the Mumbai Board, Milind Borikar, has appealed to all housing societies with pending occupancy certificates to take advantage of this scheme and complete their formalities before the deadline.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2024: Why has the authority turned to street plays to boost affordable housing sales near Mumbai?

"Housing societies that received redevelopment approvals between July 29, 2004, and June 4, 2007, were earlier issued notices to pay the premium differential amount. However, occupancy certificates were not issued to these societies due to non-payment. This created significant problems for members, including higher property taxes and water charges, and members also faced difficulties in selling or purchasing flats, the authority said in the statement.

The MHADA said the amnesty scheme also applies to housing societies that received redevelopment permissions between January 7, 1912, and November 12, 2018, under the 1991 Development Control Regulations. Details of this Amnesty Scheme are available on MHADA’s official website https://mhada.gov.in

Also Read: MHADA plans to conduct two housing lotteries annually, create stock of 50,000 affordable homes over the next five years

MHADA brings a policy of maintenance fees and taxes only after possession

Further, the MHADA announced on January 6 a policy reform wherein maintenance charges and property taxes for scattered housing units and plots would henceforth be applicable only from the date of possession. Sanjeev Jaiswal, VP and CEO of MHADA, led the policy shift.

Earlier, beneficiaries were required to pay maintenance charges and property taxes starting from the date of allotment, even if possession of the property was delayed.

Also Read: MahaRERA directs MHADA to fix structural defects in Pune housing unit

"These charges created unfair financial pressure, as the properties technically remained under MHADA’s control until possession was handed over. The new policy ensures that beneficiaries will now be charged only from the date they take possession, making the process more fair and transparent," the MHADA said in the statement.