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Mindspace REIT buys 51% stake in office complex at Chennai for 1,500 crore

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has bought a 51 per cent stake in a commercial asset in Chennai for around ₹1,500 crore as part of its expansion plan

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 10:55 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Realty firm Mindspace Business Parks REIT has bought a 51 per cent stake in a commercial asset in Chennai for around 1,500 crore as part of its expansion plan.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has bought a 51 per cent stake in a commercial asset in Chennai for around 1,500 crore as part of its expansion plan (Photo for representational purposes only)

The company has acquired a stake in Radial IT Park Pvt Ltd, which owns 2.6 million sq ft office space in Chennai, at an enterprise value of 3,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that it has entered into definitive transaction documents for the proposed acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Radial IT Park Pvt Ltd from AIGP2 Chennai 1 PTE Ltd.

The remaining 49 per cent will be acquired by 360 One Real Assets Advantage Fund (along with its affiliates).

The AIGP2 Chennai 1 Pte Ltd is a 100 per cent subsidiary of CapitaLand India Growth Fund 2, which is a development fund by CapitaLand Investment that invests in Grade A business parks in prime locations across India's gateway cities.

 
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Home / Real Estate / Mindspace REIT buys 51% stake in office complex at Chennai for 1,500 crore
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