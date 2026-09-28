MMR leads Q3 housing sales as top 7 cities clock over 1 lakh units; NCR tops price growth at 12%

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded the highest housing sales among India’s seven major cities in July-September 2026, with approximately 31,750 units sold, followed by Bengaluru with around 16,670 units. Together, the two markets accounted for 48% of total sales during the quarter, according to a report by Anarock.Overall housing sales across the seven cities rose 3% year-on-year (YoY) to more than 1 lakh units in Q3 2026, driven by stronger demand in MMR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. In value terms, sales increased 2% to ₹1.55 lakh crore from ₹1.52 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.MMR sales increased 11% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 5% YoY in Q3 2026. Bengaluru recorded a 9% rise in both QoQ and 12% YoY, with approximately 16,670 units sold. Pune recorded approximately 15,690 units in sales, up 20% QoQ but down 6% YoY. NCR recorded around 13,765 units, up 3% QoQ but down 1% YoY. Hyderabad saw approximately 12,970 units sold, rising 15% both QoQ and YoY, the data showed.Kolkata recorded around 3,980 units in sales, up 3% QoQ but down 4% YoY, while Chennai recorded approximately 5,395 units, up 5% QoQ but down 10% YoY.

Housing prices rise 7%, inventory up by 12%

MMR recorded the highest housing sales among India’s seven major cities in July-September 2026, with approximately 31,750 units sold, followed by Bengaluru with around 16,670 units, as per a report by Anarock. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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Average residential prices across the top seven cities rose 7% YoY in Q3 2026. NCR recorded the highest annual increase at 12%, followed by Bengaluru at 8%.Available housing inventory across the seven cities increased 12% YoY, from approximately 5.62 lakh units at the end of Q3 2025 to 6.31 lakh units by the end of Q3 2026.In terms of budget segments, homes priced between ₹80 lakh and ₹1.5 crore accounted for the largest share of new supply at 34%, followed by the ₹1.5 crore- ₹ 2.5 crore segment at 24%. Homes priced at ₹40-80 lakh accounted for 17% of new supply, while properties below ₹40 lakh had the lowest share at 14%.

“Among the top cities, MMR recorded the highest sales of approximately 31,750 units, followed by Bengaluru with approximately 16,670 units. Together, these two cities accounted for 48% of the total sales across the top 7 cities in Q3 2026. At 15%, Hyderabad saw the highest yearly jump in housing sales, followed by Bengaluru with a 12% Y-o-Y rise, and MMR with a 5% gain. All other top cities individually recorded a dip in sales on an annual basis,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group.

MMR tops housing supply

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{{^usCountry}} The top 7 cities saw approximately 1,14,320 units launched in Q3 2026, up from 96,690 in Q3 2025 – an 18% annual increase. On a quarterly basis, new launches rose 8%. In Q2 2026, approx. 1,05,995 units were launched across the top 7 cities.City-wise, MMR topped new supply with approximately 37,500 units launched in the quarter, followed by Hyderabad with approximately 18,950 units. Interestingly, while most cities saw new supply decline annually, Hyderabad, MMR and Bengaluru saw new supply increase by 120%, 27% and 17%, respectively.In terms of budget segments, the ₹80 lakh to ₹1.5 crore category accounted for the highest new supply share at 34%, followed by the ₹1.5 crore to ₹2.5 crore segment at 24%. The ₹40–The ₹40–80 lakh budget segment accounted for 17% of the total new supply during the quarter, while the properties below ₹40 lakh category had the lowest share at 14%, the report showed. How will housing demand pan out this festive season? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The top 7 cities saw approximately 1,14,320 units launched in Q3 2026, up from 96,690 in Q3 2025 – an 18% annual increase. On a quarterly basis, new launches rose 8%. In Q2 2026, approx. 1,05,995 units were launched across the top 7 cities.City-wise, MMR topped new supply with approximately 37,500 units launched in the quarter, followed by Hyderabad with approximately 18,950 units. Interestingly, while most cities saw new supply decline annually, Hyderabad, MMR and Bengaluru saw new supply increase by 120%, 27% and 17%, respectively.In terms of budget segments, the ₹80 lakh to ₹1.5 crore category accounted for the highest new supply share at 34%, followed by the ₹1.5 crore to ₹2.5 crore segment at 24%. The ₹40–The ₹40–80 lakh budget segment accounted for 17% of the total new supply during the quarter, while the properties below ₹40 lakh category had the lowest share at 14%, the report showed. How will housing demand pan out this festive season? {{/usCountry}}

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The upcoming festive season is expected to boost residential demand, building on the momentum seen in Q3, said Puri.

Also Read: ₹711 crore luxury Juhu tower deal, could Delhi-NCR be next?">After Mumbai’s ₹711 crore luxury Juhu tower deal, could Delhi-NCR be next?“While buyers will likely stay selective due to higher prices and increasing affordability concerns, the combination of festive sentiment, stable borrowing costs and a healthy new launch pipeline should support sales. Demand is resilient, but we expect more measured growth - well-priced, well-located projects that align with the current demand profile will outperform others this festive season,” he added.

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