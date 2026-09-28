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MMR leads Q3 housing sales as top 7 cities clock over 1 lakh units; NCR tops price growth at 12%

MMR and Bengaluru together accounted for 48% of total housing sales in Q3 2026. Housing inventory across the seven cities rose 12% year-on-year: Anarock report

Published on: Sep 28, 2026, 15:23:40 IST
By Vandana Ramnani
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The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded the highest housing sales among India’s seven major cities in July-September 2026, with approximately 31,750 units sold, followed by Bengaluru with around 16,670 units. Together, the two markets accounted for 48% of total sales during the quarter, according to a report by Anarock.Overall housing sales across the seven cities rose 3% year-on-year (YoY) to more than 1 lakh units in Q3 2026, driven by stronger demand in MMR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. In value terms, sales increased 2% to 1.55 lakh crore from 1.52 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.MMR sales increased 11% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 5% YoY in Q3 2026. Bengaluru recorded a 9% rise in both QoQ and 12% YoY, with approximately 16,670 units sold. Pune recorded approximately 15,690 units in sales, up 20% QoQ but down 6% YoY. NCR recorded around 13,765 units, up 3% QoQ but down 1% YoY. Hyderabad saw approximately 12,970 units sold, rising 15% both QoQ and YoY, the data showed.Kolkata recorded around 3,980 units in sales, up 3% QoQ but down 4% YoY, while Chennai recorded approximately 5,395 units, up 5% QoQ but down 10% YoY.

Housing prices rise 7%, inventory up by 12%

MMR recorded the highest housing sales among India’s seven major cities in July-September 2026, with approximately 31,750 units sold, followed by Bengaluru with around 16,670 units, as per a report by Anarock. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)
MMR recorded the highest housing sales among India’s seven major cities in July-September 2026, with approximately 31,750 units sold, followed by Bengaluru with around 16,670 units, as per a report by Anarock. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Average residential prices across the top seven cities rose 7% YoY in Q3 2026. NCR recorded the highest annual increase at 12%, followed by Bengaluru at 8%.Available housing inventory across the seven cities increased 12% YoY, from approximately 5.62 lakh units at the end of Q3 2025 to 6.31 lakh units by the end of Q3 2026.In terms of budget segments, homes priced between 80 lakh and 1.5 crore accounted for the largest share of new supply at 34%, followed by the 1.5 crore- 2.5 crore segment at 24%. Homes priced at 40-80 lakh accounted for 17% of new supply, while properties below 40 lakh had the lowest share at 14%.

“Among the top cities, MMR recorded the highest sales of approximately 31,750 units, followed by Bengaluru with approximately 16,670 units. Together, these two cities accounted for 48% of the total sales across the top 7 cities in Q3 2026. At 15%, Hyderabad saw the highest yearly jump in housing sales, followed by Bengaluru with a 12% Y-o-Y rise, and MMR with a 5% gain. All other top cities individually recorded a dip in sales on an annual basis,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group.

MMR tops housing supply

The upcoming festive season is expected to boost residential demand, building on the momentum seen in Q3, said Puri.

Also Read: ₹711 crore luxury Juhu tower deal, could Delhi-NCR be next?">After Mumbai’s 711 crore luxury Juhu tower deal, could Delhi-NCR be next?“While buyers will likely stay selective due to higher prices and increasing affordability concerns, the combination of festive sentiment, stable borrowing costs and a healthy new launch pipeline should support sales. Demand is resilient, but we expect more measured growth - well-priced, well-located projects that align with the current demand profile will outperform others this festive season,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Show guest ID’, Bengaluru landlord’s demand to unmarried tenant sparks Reddit debate

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vandana Ramnani

Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.

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Stay updated with the latest Real Estate News, property prices, housing trends and major projects. Explore market updates, investment insights and property developments across India.
Stay updated with the latest Real Estate News, property prices, housing trends and major projects. Explore market updates, investment insights and property developments across India.
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