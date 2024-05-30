Mumbai real estate: 154 skyscrapers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, high-rises over 40 floors to increase by 34% by 2030

Land-scarce Mumbai Metropolitan Region has no option but to go vertical and as expected has the country's maximum skyscrapers. MMR witnessed 154 high-rise towers of more than 40 floors getting completed until 2023 and a growth of 34% is expected over the next six years, data shared by Anarock showed. MMR saw 154 high-rise towers of more than 40 floors completed in MMR till 2023; 207 new towers to be completed between 2024-2030 (Representational photo) HT PHOTO BY PUNEET CHANDHOK 18/08/09 - AUG09 2K9

While other cities have lately shown a trend reversal, especially post-COVID-19, MMR's affinity for skyscrapers shows no signs of slowing down. The region currently has 361 high-rise towers of over 40 floors each. Of these, 154 have already been completed and over 207 are scheduled to be completed between 2024 and 2030, it noted.

“Skyscrapers are synonymous with Mumbai’s real estate landscape, and increasingly define it. Apart from its extreme shortage of developable land, the city's towering urban aesthetic has become an apt symbol of its economic might. Between 2019 and 2023, 154 high-rises with 40+ floors hit the MMR market; between 2024 and 2030, 207 more will be completed. These projects have already been launched across the region,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

Factors that have led to the rise in the number of skyscrapers in MMR

Exponential population growth coupled with increased FSI limits over the last decade are among the main factors giving 'rise' to the number of skyscrapers in the region. Also, in 2019, the state government gave Mumbai's beleaguered real estate market a major shot in the arm by reducing the FSI premium for all residential and commercial projects in the city for two years.

"Developers obviously welcomed this decision, as it reduced a significant input cost - the floor space premium - by up to 25% for residential buildings," says Puri. "The decreased overall construction cost, coupled with high demand, prompted developers to launch more high-rises.”

There are currently a total of 361 towers with over 40 floors in the entire MMR region, either already completed or slated for completion by 2030. Of these, areas in South Central Mumbai boast of the maximum number – about 103 towers, or a 29% overall share. Of these, at least 61 towers are completed and another 42 will be completed within the 2024-2030 period.

Mumbai's Central suburbs rank next with 87 high-rises of more than 40 floors - 42 are completed and another 45 towers are under construction. The city's Western suburbs have at least 80 high rises, with 50 towers complete and 30 towers scheduled for completion in the next six years.

Thane has at least 61 high-rises, of which just 2 towers are completed and the remaining 59 under development. This clearly indicates that Thane has only recently adopted the high-rise trend from its neighboring Mumbai. Navi Mumbai follows with a total of 25 high-rise towers of 40+ floors - 10 are complete and 15 in various stages of construction.

Currently, there are around 61 high-rises in MMR that have more than 60 floors each. Here again, the South-Central Mumbai localities have the lion's share with 28 towers, the Anarock data show.

"The tallest towers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are not just architectural marvels," adds Puri. "They are also emblematic of a city always on the move. And of course, skyscrapers are really Maximum City's only logical response for the need to balance growth with sustainability."