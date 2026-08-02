'My grandfather's family friends live rent-free in the house gifted to my mother. What should we do?'

A Reddit user has sought legal advice after his grandfather transferred a house to his mother through a gift deed, raising questions about how to evict occupants who have been living in the property rent-free for several years.

A Reddit user has sought legal advice on the documents required, the eviction process and the legal steps to recover possession of a house gifted to his mother. (Photo for representational purposes only) (ChatGPT generated photo)

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According to the post, the occupants are family friends of the user's grandfather and have been staying in the house free of cost for a long time. The property was recently gifted to the user's mother, with a condition that she cannot sell it during her grandfather's lifetime.

The user's mother now plans to move into the house, prompting the family to explore the legal process for regaining possession. The Redditor sought guidance on the documents required, the eviction process and common legal mistakes first-time property owners should avoid.

“a few of my grandfather's family friends have been living in one of our houses for quite a long time free of cost. Recently my grandfather gave​ the house under a gift deed to my mom with the condition that she can't sell it until he's alive. In a few months my mom would like to move into the house as such I would like to know what are the step​​s to be taken. The documents required to evict people and all the minor details which inexperienced people miss."

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{{^usCountry}} The post sparked a wider discussion on the rights of property owners, the legal status of long-term occupants without a formal tenancy agreement and the due process required to recover possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post sparked a wider discussion on the rights of property owners, the legal status of long-term occupants without a formal tenancy agreement and the due process required to recover possession. {{/usCountry}}

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Reddit users offered a range of legal and practical suggestions. One user wrote, "You will first have to send an eviction notice. If there is no response, file an eviction suit. Apart from the gift deed, do you have any other legal documents?"

Another highlighted the importance of formal rental agreements, saying, "Always have an 11-month rent agreement and renew it if the tenancy continues. If you want stronger legal protection, execute a 22-month agreement and register it with the sub-registrar. Any agreement exceeding 11 months must be registered after payment of the applicable stamp duty."

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A third Redditor summed up the broader rental market challenge, commenting, "Acche tenants ko acche landlords nahi milte, aur acche landlords ko acche tenants nahi milte." (Good tenants struggle to find good landlords, and good landlords struggle to find good tenants.)

Check the gift deed before taking any action

Legal experts say the first step is to examine the gift deed carefully and understand exactly what rights have been transferred.

"If the gift deed is valid, the mother becomes the legal owner of the property, even if she is restricted from selling it during her father's lifetime. As the owner, she is entitled to seek possession of the house if the occupants have no legal right to continue staying there," said Arpita Mukherjee, a corporate legal practitioner.

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"The first step should always be to verify the gift deed and identify the legal status of the occupants, whether they are tenants, licensees or simply permissive occupants allowed to stay out of goodwill. If they are merely permissive occupants, the owner should issue a legal notice asking them to vacate within a reasonable period. If they fail to do so, the appropriate remedy is to file a civil suit for possession. Once the court passes an order, possession can be recovered through the legal process," she said.

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Mukherjee cautioned against attempting to evict the occupants by force, changing the locks or disconnecting essential services, as such actions could expose the owner to legal consequences.

Long-term occupation does not automatically create ownership

The case also raised questions about adverse possession.

"Simply living in a property for many years does not make someone its owner," Mukherjee said. "Adverse possession is a difficult claim to establish. The occupants must prove that they openly, continuously and exclusively possessed the property against the wishes and rights of the true owner for the statutory period."

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She explained that if the occupants originally entered the property with the owner's permission, as appears to be the case here, their possession is considered permissive rather than hostile. Unless they can demonstrate that they later denied the owner's title and continued occupying the property as their own, an adverse possession claim is unlikely to succeed.

Mukherjee added that property disputes are best resolved through due legal process rather than self-help measures. "Acting promptly, maintaining proper documentation and following the prescribed legal procedure can significantly improve the chances of resolving the dispute efficiently."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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