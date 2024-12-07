Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Narayana Murthy buys 50 cr luxury apartment in Bengaluru's Kingfisher Towers

ByHT Real Estate News
Dec 07, 2024 11:50 AM IST

The Kingfisher Towers is a 34-storey luxury residential complex with around 81 units starting at 8000 sq ft spread across three buildings

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has reportedly bought a second luxury apartment in Bengaluru's Kingfisher Towers for 50 crore. The 8,400-square-foot unit on the 16th floor comprises four bedrooms and five dedicated car parking spaces.

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has reportedly bought a second luxury apartment in Bengaluru's Kingfisher Towers for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore.(PTI)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has reportedly bought a second luxury apartment in Bengaluru's Kingfisher Towers for 50 crore.(PTI)

A report published by the Times of India said the deal sets the price at 59,500 per square foot, making it one of the highest in the city.

Located inside the central business district (CBD), UB City offers many experiences, from residential quarters to businesses, and has been the talk of the town since its inception.

The Kingfisher Towers is a 34-storey luxury residential complex with around 81 units (4 BHK) starting at 8000 square feet spread across three buildings on a 4.5-acre plot of land. There is an opulent apartment on the top two floors.

The land, which was once Vijay Mallya's ancestral home, was developed in a joint venture between the Prestige Group and Mallya's company in 2010. These luxury apartments were initially sold for 22,000 per square foot.

Other top deals in Bengaluru

The report states that Murthy's new flat was bought from a Mumbai-based businessman who had owned the property for nearly a decade, with Sadhwani Real Estate Holdings facilitating the deal.

This follows previous high-profile transactions in Kingfisher Towers, including one where Sudha Murty, Murthy's wife, bought a flat for 29 crore on the 23rd floor four years ago.

The report said that other prominent residents include Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Karnataka Minister KJ George's son, Rana George.

Also Read: Bengaluru's most expensive real estate deal? Quess Corp’s promoter buys property worth 67.5 cr in billionaire street

Prominent business executives such as Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon, Sachin Bansal of Flipkart, Ananth Narayanan from Mensa Brands, and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha reside in the wealthy residential areas. Each resident pays about 5 lakh in maintenance for a quarter. The project's amenities include a gorgeous roofline, local brokers told HT.com.

Earlier this year, Ajit Isaac, chairman and managing director of Bengaluru-based company Quess Corp, bought a 10,000 sq ft property worth 67.5 crore in the Koramangala area, the IT capital’s billionaire street. The deal's per sq ft price is around 70,300 per sq ft, making it the most expensive deal in Bengaluru so far, they said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On