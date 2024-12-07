Narayana Murthy buys 50 cr luxury apartment in Bengaluru's Kingfisher Towers

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has reportedly bought a second luxury apartment in Bengaluru's Kingfisher Towers for ₹50 crore. The 8,400-square-foot unit on the 16th floor comprises four bedrooms and five dedicated car parking spaces. Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has reportedly bought a second luxury apartment in Bengaluru's Kingfisher Towers for ₹ 50 crore.(PTI)

A report published by the Times of India said the deal sets the price at ₹59,500 per square foot, making it one of the highest in the city.

Located inside the central business district (CBD), UB City offers many experiences, from residential quarters to businesses, and has been the talk of the town since its inception.

The Kingfisher Towers is a 34-storey luxury residential complex with around 81 units (4 BHK) starting at 8000 square feet spread across three buildings on a 4.5-acre plot of land. There is an opulent apartment on the top two floors.

The land, which was once Vijay Mallya's ancestral home, was developed in a joint venture between the Prestige Group and Mallya's company in 2010. These luxury apartments were initially sold for ₹22,000 per square foot.

Other top deals in Bengaluru

The report states that Murthy's new flat was bought from a Mumbai-based businessman who had owned the property for nearly a decade, with Sadhwani Real Estate Holdings facilitating the deal.

This follows previous high-profile transactions in Kingfisher Towers, including one where Sudha Murty, Murthy's wife, bought a flat for ₹29 crore on the 23rd floor four years ago.

The report said that other prominent residents include Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Karnataka Minister KJ George's son, Rana George.

Prominent business executives such as Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon, Sachin Bansal of Flipkart, Ananth Narayanan from Mensa Brands, and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha reside in the wealthy residential areas. Each resident pays about ₹5 lakh in maintenance for a quarter. The project's amenities include a gorgeous roofline, local brokers told HT.com.

Earlier this year, Ajit Isaac, chairman and managing director of Bengaluru-based company Quess Corp, bought a 10,000 sq ft property worth ₹67.5 crore in the Koramangala area, the IT capital’s billionaire street. The deal's per sq ft price is around ₹70,300 per sq ft, making it the most expensive deal in Bengaluru so far, they said.