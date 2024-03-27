NBCC sells 4.8 lakh sq ft of commercial space for 1905 crore in Delhi’s World Trade Centre

NBCC (India) Ltd, the government’s construction arm, has sold commercial space spread across an area of 4.8 lakh sq ft for ₹1905 crore in the World Trade Centre located in Delhi, the company said in a statement. NBCC (India) Ltd, the government’s construction arm, has sold commercial space spread across an area of 4.8 lakh sqft for ₹ 1905 crore in the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.

Power Finance Corporation Limited, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited and Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited are the major organizations who bought space during the 25th e-auction of the WTC.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: NBCC sells 2 lakh sq ft commercial space in South Delhi’s World Trade Centre for ₹828 crore

“In the 25th e-auction for commercial space at World Trade Centre (WTC) in Nauroji Nagar here, NBCC achieved the highest sale realization till date with the sale of 4.8 lakh square feet of commercial space for ₹1,905 crore,” NBCC said.

Out of the total area sold, around 4.38 lakh square feet having sale value of approximately ₹1,740 crore has been sold to public sector undertaking entities. The total numbers of successful bidders were five, out of which three were PSU bidders and two private entities.

Also Read: NBCC to develop 13,250 premium flats in 5 Amrapali projects in Greater Noida

“The sale marks a significant milestone for the company and demonstrates the exceptional demand for premium commercial space in India's capital,” NBCC said in a statement.

As on date, the company has sold a total commercial inventory of over 30 lakh sq ft through 25 e-auctions having a sale value of over ₹12,100 crore. The WTC project, a landmark development, has attracted marquee buyers across various industries. The project is rapidly progressing towards completion with more than 94% of physical progress achieved, it said.

Also Read: NBCC gets approval from Greater Noida Authority to develop five Amrapali projects worth ₹10,000 crore

World Trade Centre has been developed as a commercial centre having approximately 34 lakh sq ft of commercial built-up area and has been constructed in place of 628 old/ dilapidated quarters. Situated in Nauroji Nagar, the WTC enjoys close proximity to major establishments, recreational areas, and transportation hubs like the Ring Road, metro stations, airports, and hospitals.



This makes it an attractive location for businesses seeking connectivity and accessibility. The project encompasses about 25 acres of land and features 12 towers, each with 10 floors, offering ample space for businesses to grow and expand, the company said.

Also Read: Delhi's World Trade Centre to soon be ready for business; four of the 12 buildings ready to be occupied