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NBCC sells 5 towers at Bharat Business Park for 5,779 crore in Delhi

NBCC sold five towers at Delhi’s Bharat Business Park for ₹5,779 crore, with proceeds to fund major government housing redevelopment projects.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 08:07 pm IST
By Soumya Chatterjee, New Delhi
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Five of the eight towers at Bharat Business Park in New Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar have been sold for 5,779 crore, covering about 14 lakh sq ft of the project’s total 23.44 lakh sq ft super built-up area, public sector company National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) official said on Friday.

Five of the eight towers at Bharat Business Park in New Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar have been sold for 5,779 crore, covering about 14 lakh sq ft of the project’s total 23.44 lakh sq ft super built-up area. (ANI)

The auction took place on March 8 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects in the national capital. The building is expected to be ready in another two years.

Russian bank Sberbank bought two out of the five towers, an NBCC official said.

The 5,779 crore will be used to finance various ongoing redevelopment works of seven GPRA (General Pool Residential Accommodation) projects at Nauroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Mohammadpur, Sriniwaspuri, Kasturba Nagar and Thyagaraj Nagar.

According to officials, old government quarters in the DIZ area (Gole Market) and Andrews Ganj will be taken up for redevelopment under the same model.

NBCC said the average sale rate in the e-auction was recorded at 5% above the reserve price.

 
sarojini nagar
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