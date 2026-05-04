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NCLAT ends insolvency proceedings against realty firm Embassy Development

NCLAT has set aside an NCLT order that allowed insolvency proceedings against realty firm Embassy Development

Published on: May 04, 2026 09:38 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Appellate tribunal NCLAT has set aside an NCLT order that allowed insolvency proceedings against realty firm Embassy Development.

Appellate tribunal NCLAT has set aside an NCLT order that allowed insolvency proceedings against realty firm Embassy Development. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Representative image/Pixabay )

The Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in December 2025, directed the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the realty firm over a plea filed by Canara Bank. The bank had alleged that Embassy Development owed 200 crore as a corporate guarantor to a loan given to Indiabulls Realtech (now Simar Thermal Power).

This NCLT order was challenged in the appellate tribunal by Rajesh Kaimal, who was part of the suspended board of Embassy Development.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), while setting aside the order, said that the default alleged by Canara Bank was "within 10A period" of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Section 10A bars a corporate insolvency resolution process for any default arising on or after March 25, 2020, for a period of one year. This provision was inserted in the IBC by the government to help companies following the resumption of economic activities after the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"The date September 28, 2017, taken by the Adjudicating Authority for purposes of Section 10A is wholly erroneous," the NCLAT said.

The said date is the date for declaring the NPA account of the principal borrower, which has nothing to do with the default on the part of the corporate debtor.

"We, thus, hold that application was clearly barred by Section 10A," it said.

The NCLAT also slammed the public sector lender for rushing to file a petition even without looking at the Deed of Guarantee and other relevant documents.

"The Financial Creditor rushed to file Section 7 application without even looking into Deed of Guarantee and other relevant documents and without adverting to all relevant facts," said the NCLAT, adding, "We are constrained to observe that the Financial Creditor has proceeded to file Section 7 application in a casual and callous manner which is disapproved."

NCLAT said none of the Deed of Undertaking can be read as to mean any undertaking by Corporate Debtor to discharge the financial liability of the principal borrower to the lenders.

 
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