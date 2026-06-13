NDMC offers 10% rebate on property tax payments made by June 30

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday announced a 10 per cent rebate on property tax for the financial year 2026-27 for taxpayers who clear their dues on or before June 30.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday announced a 10 per cent rebate on property tax for the financial year 2026-27 for taxpayers who clear their dues on or before June 30. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a statement, the civic body urged property owners within its jurisdiction to avail themselves of the rebate by making timely payments through its online portal or other authorised payment modes.

The rebate scheme has been a recurring feature of NDMC's property tax collection drive in recent years and is aimed at encouraging early compliance and improving revenue collection.

The council had offered a similar 10 per cent rebate last year for payments made before June 30.

The announcement comes amid changes in the property tax regime in the NDMC area.

Earlier this year, Parliament cleared amendments enabling the implementation of a uniform Unit Area Method for property tax assessment across the NDMC jurisdiction.

Also Read: Uniform property tax system for NDMC residents likely to be rolled out in coming weeks

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The move will replace the rateable value-based system for the remaining properties and bring greater uniformity in tax calculation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move will replace the rateable value-based system for the remaining properties and bring greater uniformity in tax calculation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The NDMC, in its statement, appealed to taxpayers to avoid a last-minute rush and deposit their dues well before the deadline to avail of the concession.

Also Read: US Iran war: Rising material cost may put MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru housing market under pressure: Report

Taxpayers requiring assistance may contact the NDMC Tax Department during office hours or visit the council's website for further details, the statement said.