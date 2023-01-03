Noida Authority to sell 338 flats this year. Check price, application deadline

If you are looking to buy an apartment in Noida, you must read this. The Noida Authority has invited applications for 338 apartments in the coming year. These range from duplex flats to LIG (Low Income Group), MIG (Middle Income Group), and HIG (High Income Group) households. Beginning on Monday, January 2, applicants may submit requests for these apartments. The deadline for applications is January 31, Live Hindustan reports.

After several years, the Noida Authority has finally developed a plan for apartments. These apartments are unsold and surrendered. According to the authority officials, the apartments covered under the plan are in Sectors 52, 61, 71, 73, 82, 93, 99, 118, and 135. Sector-118 has the most LIG flats (231), and Sector-99 has the fewest (61). Sector 135 also contains 19 flats, one in 71 and two in 52. There are around 314 LIG flats here, the report states.

The OSD for Noida Authority stated that LIG apartments range in size from 54.87 to 66.83 square metres. Their prices range from ₹45 lakh to ₹76 lakh. A random lot will be used to determine allocation.

He stated that there are five MIG flats in Sector-99 and one in 62, with respective square footages of 74 and 91. Their cost is between 66 and 90 lakh rupees. He mentioned that Sector-99 has 16 HIG apartments. They cover 153.57 sq metre of space. The pricing range from ₹1.39 crore to ₹1.74 crore for them.

Three duplexes constructed in Sector-135 were also mentioned by him as being a part of the plan. These take up 180 square metres to make. They cost ₹1.79 crore.

All flat types—except LIG—will be distributed by electronic bidding, the report adds.

The idea for these apartments had been in place for four and a half years, but due to the high cost, no buyers had expressed interest. They were constructed roughly 12 years ago. The price of the apartment at the time was also substantially greater than the market price.

Beginning 2020, it was agreed that the cost of the apartment should be recalculated while maintaining the circle rate. This can draw potential apartment purchasers.

