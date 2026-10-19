Noida Sports City: Authority likely to take up revised layouts, homebuyers’ objections at its upcoming board meeting

The Noida Authority is likely to take up objections raised by homebuyers and apartment owners over revised layouts of Sports City projects in sectors 79, 80 and 152 at its upcoming board meeting, expected to be held on October 23. The layouts will be finalised after the issues are resolved, officials said.

The Noida Authority is likely to take up objections raised by homebuyers and apartment owners over revised layouts of Sports City projects in sectors 79, 80 and 152 at its upcoming board meeting (Photo for representational purposes only) (HT Photo)

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The revised plans include changes to commercial, residential and green spaces, as well as mixed land use, prompting objections from residents who allege that some developers have expanded commercial areas, altered site allocations and used more land than permitted.

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“Some developers have increased the commercial space, changed the sites and used more area than permitted. We have filed objections to ensure that density in Sports City remains within the stipulated limits,” said Shalabh Kumar, a resident of Sector 79.

Officials said the Noida Authority CEO has directed various departments to prepare proposals for the board agenda. Work on the proposals is expected to begin when the Authority office reopens on October 21.

If the Authority resolves objections concerning layout changes to Sports City Plot-1 and projects in sectors 150, 152 and 78-79 before the meeting, the related proposals may also be included in the agenda, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from that, the agenda will include compliance with the decisions taken in the board meeting held on September 5 and other proposals, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from that, the agenda will include compliance with the decisions taken in the board meeting held on September 5 and other proposals, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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"We have directed the staff to get ready for the board meeting and prepare the agenda. We will discuss and decide the proposals to be put forward," said Krishana Karunesh, chief executive officer of the Noida Authority.

Noida Sports City: How a 798-acre sports infrastructure plan stalled

The Sports City concept dates back to 2004, when the Noida Authority planned sports infrastructure for the Commonwealth Games. Four schemes were launched between 2010-11 and 2015-16, covering 32.3 lakh sqm (798 acres), with 70% earmarked for sports facilities, said officials.

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A CAG report flagged irregularities, including allotments without required approvals. On January 18, 2021, the Authority halted development activities, including map approvals and occupancy-related processes. Later, the CAG report was tabled before the Public Accounts Committee, Uttar Pradesh, which disposed of the CAG observations regarding the Sports City on August 29, 2024.

Also Read: Noida tells Supreme Court it has approved revised layout for Sports City Plot 02 in Sector 150

The Noida Authority said last week that it has, via an affidavit, told the Supreme Court that it has approved the revised master layout plan for Sports City Plot 02 in Sector 150, paving the way for the project’s development.

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Also Read: SC greenlights conditional OCs in Noida’s Sector 150; What it means for Sports City projects