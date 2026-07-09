Oberoi Realty bets on Gurugram despite global uncertainty; Vikas Oberoi says disruptions often create a 'spring effect'

Drawing parallels between the post-COVID-19 recovery and the current geopolitical uncertainty, Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director of Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Oberoi Realty, said periods of global disruption often create a 'spring effect' that unlocks new opportunities rather than derailing long-term growth.

Explaining the decision to launch Three Sixty North in Gurugram amid geopolitical uncertainty, Oberoi Realty Chairman and Managing Director Vikas Oberoi said periods of global disruption often create a 'spring effect' that unlocks new opportunities rather than derailing long-term growth (File Photo)

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Explaining the company's decision to launch its Gurugram project amid geopolitical volatility, Oberoi said he believes in being bold when others are fearful. "If I don't seize this opportunity, I may never get one. I believe in being brave when others are scared, and being scared when others are brave. So, I feel we are being bold at the right time," he said.

According to Oberoi, history shows that economies and markets recover from crises. Citing the period from the Great Depression to the present, he said that despite numerous global calamities over the past century, growth has ultimately bounced back.

“One can go back to the Great Depression in the 1920s, in the 100 years from 1920 to 2026, many calamities have happened, but ultimately things have bounced back,” he told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

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{{^usCountry}} "Everyone thought the world had ended with COVID-19. Whatever COVID-19 did to hold back, it was a spring effect. This war and geopolitical situation, these sorts of system stresses build opportunity to get through," Oberoi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Everyone thought the world had ended with COVID-19. Whatever COVID-19 did to hold back, it was a spring effect. This war and geopolitical situation, these sorts of system stresses build opportunity to get through," Oberoi said. {{/usCountry}}

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"I would say, if I don't seize this opportunity, I will never get one. I believe in being brave when others are scared, and being scared when others are brave. So, I feel, we are being bold at the right time," Oberoi said.

Also Read: ₹8,109 crore for its first Gurugram project Three Sixty North">Oberoi Realty reports bookings worth ₹8,109 crore for its first Gurugram project Three Sixty North

Oberoi Realty's Gurugram launch

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Oberoi Realty launched its first Delhi-NCR project, Three Sixty North, in Gurugram on June 29, where the company plans to build seven towers with a total investment of around ₹6,000 crore. Spread across 14.8 acres on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 58, Gurugram, the development draws inspiration from the company's flagship Three Sixty West project in Mumbai.

The company reported gross bookings of approximately ₹8,109 crore for its first project in Delhi NCR's Gurugram named 'Three Sixty North,' according to a statement released by the company.

The first phase comprises over 800 residences across six towers, while the overall master plan will include seven towers. Homes, priced from ₹18 crore onwards (excluding taxes), will be offered in 3 BHK + Studio, 4 BHK + Studio, duplex and penthouse configurations, the company had said.

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Also Read: Oberoi Realty plans to launch the second phase of its Gurugram project, Three Sixty North, next year: Vikas Oberoi

The entire project will have a total of seven towers, along with a club and retail space of around 2 lakh sq ft that will include cafes, food chains, among others.