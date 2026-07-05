Prestige Estates to invest 15,000 cr this fiscal in housing, commercial projects

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects will invest around ₹15,000 crore this fiscal in the construction of residential and commercial projects across South India, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Delhi-NCR.

Prestige Estates Projects will invest around ₹15,000 crore this fiscal in the construction of residential and commercial projects across South India, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Delhi-NCR (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It achieved a record sales bookings of ₹30,024 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal, up 76 per cent from the preceding year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We will be investing ₹14,000-15,000 crore this fiscal on construction," Prestige Estates Projects Executive Director Zayd Noaman told PTI.

Out of the projected construction spend, he estimated around ₹9,500-10,000 crore for housing projects and ₹4,500-5,000 crore for commercial projects, including office complexes and shopping malls.

Noaman said the company is focusing a lot on scaling up construction activities to ensure the timely execution of projects.

Even during the 2025-26 fiscal, he said, the total construction spend was around ₹13,500 crore.

"Overall, we remain focused on disciplined growth, calibrated expansion and timely execution, strengthening our annuity portfolio while continuing to create long-term value for all our stakeholders," Noaman said.

On the operational side, Prestige Group Chairman Irfan Razack had last month told PTI that the company is targeting to achieve ₹35,000-36,000 crore of sales bookings or pre-sales during the 2026-27 fiscal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The company has a launch pipeline of around ₹58,000 crore for the current fiscal across major cities, but the actual launch would depend on government approvals, Razack had said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company has a launch pipeline of around ₹58,000 crore for the current fiscal across major cities, but the actual launch would depend on government approvals, Razack had said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Last fiscal, Prestige Estates launched 32 million sq ft area with sales bookings potential of ₹27,350 crore.

Recently, Prestige Estates Projects reported a two-fold jump in its net profit to ₹1,195.5 crore for the last fiscal from ₹467.5 crore in 2024-25.

The total income rose to ₹13,195.5 crore during 2025-26 against ₹7,735.5 crore in the preceding year.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has a presence across all major cities.

Since its inception, the group has delivered 313 projects spanning 206 million sq ft.

It has a pipeline of 128 projects across 195 million sq ft.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The company develops housing, commercial (office complexes and shopping malls) and hospitality projects.