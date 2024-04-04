Prestige Group acquires 21 acres of land in Whitefield, Bengaluru, for 450 crore

Listed real estate firm, Prestige Group, has acquired 21 acres of land in Whitefield, Bengaluru, for ₹450 crore and plans to develop a residential project spanning 4 mn sq ft of developable area, comprising around 1800 apartments, the company said in a regulatory filing. Prestige Group has acquired 21 acres of land in Whitefield, Bengaluru, for ₹ 450 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexel)

The company is expecting a revenue of ₹4500 crore over the next four years, it said.

"The prime land in Whitefield, Bengaluru presents an excellent opportunity for us to expand our presence in a large IT corridor. This large-format project spans over 4 mn sq ft of developable area, with a projected Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹4,500 crore,” said Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group.

Venkat K Narayana, Group CEO of Prestige Group, said, "The project will strengthen our sales in our home market and we look forward to launching the project within the next three quarters and completing the development in four year’s time."

Prestige Group has diversified business model across various segments, viz residential, office, retail, hospitality, property management and warehouses with operations in more than 12 major locations in India.

The Group has completed 300 projects spanning a developable area of 188 mn sq ft. The company has been graded CRISIL DA1+ by CRISIL and enjoys a credit rating of ICRA A+.

