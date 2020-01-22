e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Real Estate / Prestige Group arm acquires 50% stake in Lokhandwala DB Realty

Prestige Group arm acquires 50% stake in Lokhandwala DB Realty

In a regulatory filing, the Prestige Group said the investment has made by way of capital account contribution. With this, the Bengaluru-based real estate developer now has 50 per cent economic and voting rights in Lokhandwala DB Realty.

real-estate Updated: Jan 22, 2020 17:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Prestige Estate’s shareholders have also given their approval to issue and allot 13.44 million equity shares at Rs 325 per share to GAMNAT Pte, an investment company.
The Prestige Estate’s shareholders have also given their approval to issue and allot 13.44 million equity shares at Rs 325 per share to GAMNAT Pte, an investment company.(Prestige Group/Twitter)
         

Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures, a subsidiary of Prestige Estates Projects, has acquired 50 per cent stake in Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP.

In a regulatory filing, the Prestige Group said the investment has made by way of capital account contribution. With this, the Bengaluru-based real estate developer now has 50 per cent economic and voting rights in Lokhandwala DB Realty.

Capital account contribution is a process in which a company pays cash and other assets to acquire stakes in other firm.

Apart from this, Prestige Estates have got the approval from shareholders to raise funds via qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The QIP is a process by which a listed company raises capital by issuing securities to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). QIP was a process started by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to make raising of finance easier for companies.

The Prestige Estate’s shareholders have also given their approval to issue and allot 13.44 million equity shares at Rs 325 per share to GAMNAT Pte, an investment company, Business Standard reported.

The Bengaluru-based real estate developer had already transferred about 16.33 million shares, or a 4.36 per cent stake in the company to Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte.

The company, last year in September, announced foray into the Delhi-NCR market in partnership with local developer Ace Group to launch its first housing project in Noida. The cost of construction of the housing project was estimated at around Rs 500 crore.

Prestige Group, a property development company, deals across commercial, residential, retail and hospitality segments.

The company has developed several commercial and residential projects across South India. Some of the famous projects include Prestige Shantiniketan, UB City, and Prestige Golfshire.

Founded by RazackSattar in 1986, Prestige Group has completed 236 real estate projects spanning nearly 125 million sqft of developable area.

tags
top news
Centre asks Supreme Court to set 7-day time limit for death-row convicts to file mercy plea
Centre asks Supreme Court to set 7-day time limit for death-row convicts to file mercy plea
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
‘Debate with a bearded man’: Asaduddin Owaisi dares Amit Shah on CAA
‘Debate with a bearded man’: Asaduddin Owaisi dares Amit Shah on CAA
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news