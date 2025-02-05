Prestige Group expanding its mall portfolio with new properties in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Prestige Group has about 8 million sq ft of malls under construction in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, Muhammed Ali, CEO of Prestige Group, Retail told HT.com. Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Prestige Group has 8 million sq ft of malls under construction in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, Muhammed Ali, CEO of Prestige Group said. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

"In Mumbai's Mulund, we are constructing a 2 lakh sq ft mall with over 25 restaurants and will be dominated by the food and beverage segment. In Delhi NCR, we plan to construct a 1 million sq ft mall, part of the Prestige City township in Indirapuram," Ali added.

All malls under construction are set to be operational by 2028-2029, he said.

RERA approval is awaited for the mall project in Indirapuram. Ali said that the company is in the process of signing up for another mall project in Delhi-NCR but did not disclose details.

He said that the company is planning to develop another 1 million sq ft luxury mall in Mumbai's prime area but did not share further details.

Ali said the company sold 4.4 million square feet of retail space in seven shopping malls for about ₹9,000 crore in 2021. The Group currently holds a 15 per cent share in malls.

In June 2023, the company sold two-thirds of its retail business to Blackstone-backed Nexus Malls.

Other malls in the pipeline

The company also plans to launch three malls in Hyderabad.

"We already have a land parcel in Goa, and we are planning for a 6 lakh sq ft mall with food and entertainment," Ali added.

In Bengaluru, the Group is building a 1 million sq ft mall in Sarjapura, one in Whitefield, and an athleisure mall in north Bengaluru. In Chennai, the company is developing a 1 million sq ft mall on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR).

"In north Bengaluru, we are working on an 8 lakh sq ft of mall space dominated by athleisure. We will have over 3 lakh sq ft of sportswear and accessories with all the top sports brands, 2.5 lakh sq ft of food and entertainment and 2.5 lakh sq ft of gaming experience. We will probably see so many premium sports brands under one roof for the first time," Ali said.

The mall is set to be operational by the first quarter of 2027.

Integrated versus standalone malls

Ali said that most of the malls in the pipeline will either be part of an integrated township or a hotel property.

"For example, Mumbai's Mulund mall property is part of a township, and the Chennai one will be part of a five-star hotel. Such integrated developments provide additional benefits and create an ecosystem to live, work and shop. It also provides easy access to the retail stores and helps us deal with infrastructural challenges," Ali added.

He pointed out that integrated malls also help in cases of rising land costs and the availability of land parcels in prime areas. "To maximise FSI we need to build vertical developments. However, malls with more than five floors do not attract traffic,” he said.

Ali said that one of its upcoming mall properties, a retail mall in Hyderabad's prime Banjara Hills, will be a standalone property but smaller in size.