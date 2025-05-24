Search Search
Property prices rise in 48 cities in Q4 of FY25: NHB RESIDEX

PTI |
May 24, 2025 08:35 PM IST

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) As many as 48 cities out of 50 registered an increase in property prices during the fourth quarter of 2024-25, according to data released by the National Housing Bank (NHB).

Out of the 50 cities covered, two cities Howrah and Thiruvananthapuram registered a decline in property prices, the latest residential housing price index NHB RESIDEX said.

The 50-city Housing Price Index (HPI), based on valuation prices of properties collected from banks and housing finance companies, recorded an annual increase of 7.5 per cent during the fourth quarter of 20224-25 compared to 5.1 per cent a year ago, it added.

Eight key primary residential markets witnessed an appreciation in property prices during January-March 2025, it said.

As per the Housing Price Index, published by the NHB, prices in Ahmedabad recorded a 6.1 per cent rise, Bengaluru (13.1 per cent), Chennai (9 per cent), Delhi (2.9 per cent), Hyderabad (4.8 per cent), Kolkata (9.6 per cent), Mumbai (5.9 per cent) and Pune (6.8 per cent).

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the 50-city index registered an expansion of 1.9 per cent in January-March 2025. The index has shown an increasing trend on the Q-o-Q basis since September 2021.

Meanwhile, the interest rate on home loans moderated by 25 basis points in February 2025, when RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points, the first rate cut in 5 years.

News / Real Estate / Property prices rise in 48 cities in Q4 of FY25: NHB RESIDEX
