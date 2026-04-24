Real estate deal value drops 63% QoQ to $763 mn in Q1 2026 in absence of large-ticket transactions

India’s real estate sector recorded a 63% QoQ decline in deal value to $763 million during the January-March quarter of 2026 across 32 deals from $2,083 million in the previous quarter, mainly due to the absence of large-ticket transactions, according to a report by Grant Thornton Bharat.

India’s real estate deal value fell 63% QoQ to $763 million in Q1 2026 across 32 deals from $2,083 million, due to fewer large-ticket transactions, according to a report by Grant Thornton Bharat (Picture for representational purposes only)(AI generated image using ChatGPT)

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“Deal volumes, including IPO and QIP activity, increased from 26 in Q4 2025 to 32 in Q1 2026 and rose from 28 deals a year ago (up by 14%), while total deal value declined significantly from $2,083 million in the previous quarter, marking one of the lowest quarterly values since Q4 2023,” the report said.

The report said the divergence between higher deal volumes and lower values signals a shift toward smaller and mid-sized transactions, as investors adopt a more cautious and selective approach amid global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Chan Chakravarti, a global real estate investor and capital strategist who has closely tracked commercial real estate evolution, said that while deal volumes in Q1 2026 signal continued resilience in India’s real estate sector, the sharp decline in overall values reflected a clear shift in investor behaviour, from large, opportunistic bets to more calibrated, mid-market transactions.Also Read: Real estate developers acquire 3,000+ acres in 2025, unlocking ₹52,500 crore financing opportunity: JLL

Mid-sized deals drive activity

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{{^usCountry}} The report pointed out that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity accounted for 19 deals worth $305 million during the quarter. While transaction volumes improved, values dropped sharply due to the lack of major acquisitions. The largest M&A transaction was RSVM Hospitality Pvt Ltd’s acquisition of an 18.6-acre land parcel in Thane from the Neterwala Group for $55 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report pointed out that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity accounted for 19 deals worth $305 million during the quarter. While transaction volumes improved, values dropped sharply due to the lack of major acquisitions. The largest M&A transaction was RSVM Hospitality Pvt Ltd’s acquisition of an 18.6-acre land parcel in Thane from the Neterwala Group for $55 million. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Private equity (PE) and venture capital investments stood at 13 deals worth $458 million, marking the highest quarterly volumes in the last one year. However, values fell 71% sequentially, reflecting the absence of a mega deal seen in the previous quarter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Private equity (PE) and venture capital investments stood at 13 deals worth $458 million, marking the highest quarterly volumes in the last one year. However, values fell 71% sequentially, reflecting the absence of a mega deal seen in the previous quarter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The average PE deal size also declined significantly from USD 80 million in Q4 2025 to USD 23.8 million in Q1 2026, indicating a return to smaller-ticket investments spread across multiple assets, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The average PE deal size also declined significantly from USD 80 million in Q4 2025 to USD 23.8 million in Q1 2026, indicating a return to smaller-ticket investments spread across multiple assets, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the report, commercial development remained the preferred segment, contributing 42% of M&A volumes and 78% of PE values, supported by stable rental yields and income visibility in office and retail assets.

Residential development also saw renewed investor interest, with the number of deals rising from one in the previous quarter to six deals worth around $178 million.

Also Read: Should NRIs invest ₹20 crore in luxury real estate? Costs versus returns explained

“Consultancy and services continued to see subdued activity, with 2 deals totaling USD 8 million, largely limited to bolt-on acquisitions,” the report said.

Shabala Shinde, Partner and Real Estate Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, pointed out that Q1 2026 reflected a stable yet measured start for India’s real estate sector, with deal volumes improving even as overall values corrected sharply due to the absence of large-ticket transactions. “The quarter saw a clear shift towards mid-sized and income-generating assets, with domestic activity continuing to dominate and private equity remaining a key source of capital.”

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“Investment trends indicate a strong preference for commercial assets, particularly office and retail platforms, supported by yield visibility and stable cash flows, while REIT-led transactions continue to reinforce institutional confidence in high-quality, income-generating assets,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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