Bengaluru security deposit quest: ‘Has anyone actually got 100% back?’ Tenant’s post sparks debate on Reddit

A Reddit thread on Bengaluru has struck a chord with tenants, turning one frustrated question about whether a 100% security deposit refund is even possible into a wider discussion about Bengaluru’s rental experiences. Renters shared accounts of landlords deducting ₹40,000 to ₹80,000 for painting, cleaning and wear-and-tear, while some said large deposits equivalent to six to 10 months’ rent were held for weeks after they moved out.

Bengaluru security deposit row: A Reddit post asking whether tenants have ever received the full amount back has sparked a discussion online, highlighting that getting 100% can feel like a lottery. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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The discussion highlighted a common concern among tenants: in Bengaluru, getting the entire security deposit back can sometimes feel like lottery.

“Trying to figure out whether the full-refund case even exists here or if everyone just accepts losing a chunk,” the Redditor wrote while seeking experiences from fellow tenants.

The Redditor said people he had spoken to had received less than their original deposits, with deductions often attributed to repainting even when the walls were in good condition, expensive deep cleaning, two months’ notice-period rent despite notice being given, and vague damages that had not been raised during the tenancy.

The Reddit post on Bengaluru rentals highlighted the difficulty some tenants face in getting their security deposit back.

The post also highlighted the difficulty some tenants face in getting their money back. One tenant reportedly waited four months and repeatedly followed up with the landlord, while another eventually gave up on recovering ₹40,000, deeming the effort not worth it.

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The Redditor asked fellow tenants three questions: Did you get 100% of your deposit back? What did you do differently? What was the most ridiculous deduction you faced? And does a move-in condition video actually help?

The responses, however, showed that not every tenant has had a bad experience.

One tenant said they received ₹1.7 lakh back from a ₹2 lakh deposit after staying in a 3BHK for more than three years. The landlord checked the prevailing cleaning charges on Urban Company in front of the tenant and deducted about ₹7,000 for cleaning. The remaining deductions were towards pending rent, electricity and maintenance.

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The tenant contrasted this experience with their recent house hunt, saying some landlords were demanding ₹70,000– ₹80,000 as a move-out charge for a 3BHK. In another case, a tenant said the landlord and tenant had agreed before the lease began that one month’s rent would be deducted from the deposit, and the balance was returned accordingly.

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Others reported less favourable experiences. One tenant said they lost ₹15,000 from their deposit and had to repeatedly call the landlord for months. Another said deductions for painting and cleaning had become almost routine, regardless of the condition in which the property was handed back.

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Some Redditors attributed the situation to the imbalance between landlords and tenants in Bengaluru’s competitive rental market. One commenter said tenants could recover only around 40% of their deposit unless they had a particularly reasonable landlord.

Tenants share ways to reduce the risk of losing money

Several suggested speaking to previous tenants or neighbours before renting a property to understand how the landlord handles deposits. Others recommended thoroughly documenting the apartment with photographs and videos at both move-in and move-out.

One Redditor said landlords who shared their PAN details for tax purposes had, in their experience, been more likely to return most of the deposit. However, the commenter acknowledged that this was not a guarantee of fair treatment.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of clearly spelling out deposit deductions in the rental agreement. Tenants said agreements should specify who pays for painting, cleaning, repairs and notice-period rent, rather than leaving these issues to be negotiated at the time of moving out.

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Landlords, meanwhile, offered a different perspective. One landlord said they generally deducted only painting and cleaning charges, usually below ₹25,000, unless a tenant had caused significant damage. Another said painting a 2BHK could cost around ₹25,000, while deep cleaning after painting could add another ₹5,000. The landlord also pointed out that owners may lose a month’s rent while preparing the property for a new tenant.

For Bengaluru tenants, the Reddit discussion underscores a simple but important lesson: the amount of the deposit is only one part of the equation; the terms agreed at the start of the tenancy, and the documentation maintained throughout the stay, can be just as important when it is time to get the money back.

What is a security deposit?

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A security deposit is a refundable amount paid by a tenant at the start of a tenancy and remains the tenant’s money until the lease ends. A landlord may deduct legitimate dues such as unpaid rent, outstanding utility bills, costs of repairing damage beyond normal wear and tear, or expenses arising from a breach of the rental agreement. Such deductions should be reasonable, clearly explained and supported by evidence where applicable, say legal experts.

However, landlords generally should not deduct money for normal wear and tear from everyday use, such as minor paint fading, ordinary flooring wear or ageing fixtures, they say.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them)

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