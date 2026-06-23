Delayed possession: Can a real estate developer seek review of an MahaRERA order favouring a homebuyer?

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has clarified that while a developer is entitled to file a review application, the scope of such a review is limited by the provisions of the RERA Act and its regulations. The authority observed that review proceedings cannot be used as a disguised appeal to seek a reappreciation of the facts, evidence, or legal issues already considered and decided in a final order. It further noted that a review can be entertained only under specific circumstances, such as the discovery of new and important evidence that was not available despite due diligence at the time of the original proceedings. The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has clarified that while a developer is entitled to file a review application, the scope of such a review is limited by the provisions of the RERA Act and its regulations. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The observation was made while hearing a review application filed by a developer against an August 2025 order directing a refund to a homebuyer. In that order, MahaRERA ruled in favour of the buyer, directing the developer to refund the amount paid towards the flat along with applicable interest and compensation, citing the developer’s failure to hand over possession within the promised timeline.

Seeking a review of the order, the developer argued that MahaRERA had failed to consider that the homebuyer had defaulted on payment obligations under the Agreement for Sale and had not approached the authority with clean hands.

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What is a review application? Under MahaRERA Regulation 36, an aggrieved party may seek a review of an order only on limited grounds, including the discovery of new and important evidence that could not have been produced earlier despite due diligence, an error apparent on the face of the record, or any other sufficient reason. Such a review application must be filed within 45 days of the order.

MahaRERA emphasised that a review is not a mechanism for rearguing the case or seeking a fresh evaluation of issues that have already been adjudicated. Parties dissatisfied with a MahaRERA order must instead pursue the statutory remedy of filing an appeal before the Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (MREAT).

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Developer files review application with MahaRERA In this case, the developer filed a review application with MahaRERA, citing that the authority failed to consider that the homebuyer had defaulted on paying the consideration amount under the Agreement for Sale and had not approached the Authority with ‘clean hands.’

"It is further submitted that the project registration had been validly extended under Section 6 of the Act due to genuine circumstances, and therefore the Applicant (developer_ cannot be treated as being in default so as to attract the provisions of Section 18," the developer told MahaRERA.

The Applicant (developer) told MahaRERA that continuous efforts are being made to complete the project within the revised and extended timeline approved by the Authority.

Although the project was subsequently registered under RERA as an ongoing project, the respondent neither registered the Agreement as required under the Act nor adhered to the payment schedule. The Applicant therefore contends that the Agreement is governed by the provisions of MOFA and not RERA, the developer told MahaRERA.

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MahaRERA's verdict In its order, MahaRERA examined Section 39 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, and Regulation 36 of the MahaRERA General Regulations, 2017. The authority noted that a review application can only be entertained under specific circumstances.

"A review proceeding cannot be converted into an appeal in disguise for re-appreciation of facts and law already considered in the final order. The record reveals that the original complaint was adjudicated after considering the pleadings and documents filed by both parties. The final order dated 11.08.2025 specifically records the developer's contentions regarding force majeure circumstances, delay caused by statutory permissions, deaths of promoters/directors, execution of supplemental-cum-rectification deeds, and alleged default in payments by the allottee (homebuyer), and extension of project registration. Therefore, the present attempt to reagitate the very same issues under the guise of review is not permissible," the MahaRERA said in its order.

"The Review Applicant (developer) is essentially seeking reconsideration of the same findings, which falls outside the scope of review jurisdiction. No new and important evidence, unavailable despite due diligence at the time of original adjudication, has been produced before this Authority," the MahaRERA said in its order.

Rejecting the review application, the MahaRERA concluded that the Applicant (developer) failed to satisfy any of the statutory grounds warranting the exercise of review jurisdiction.

"The present review application is rejected as the Review Applicant has failed to make out any ground warranting review of the Final Order dated 11.08.2025," the MahaRERA said in its order.