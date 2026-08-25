MHADA lottery 2026: 4,462 affordable homes priced from 11 lakh to 64 lakh up for sale in Pune

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)’s Pune Board has put 4,462 affordable homes on sale through a computerised lottery, with prices ranging from ₹11 lakh to ₹64 lakh. The homes are located across the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas. MHADA has started the online registration and application process for the lottery, according to a statement.

Application dates

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)’s Pune Board has put 4,462 affordable homes on sale through a computerised lottery. (Picture for representational purposes on;ly) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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The online registration and application process began at 12 noon on August 24, 2026. The deadline for submitting applications is September 15, 2026, up to 11:59 pm.

Registered applicants can submit their online applications up to 11:59 pm on September 15, 2026. Online payment of the Earnest Money Deposit will also be accepted up to 11:59 pm on September 15, 2026, the MHADA said.

According to MHADA, applicants can make payment of the Earnest Money Deposit through RTGS/NEFT up to the office hours of the concerned bank on September 16, 2026.

The provisional list of accepted applications will be published at 7 pm on September 29, 2026 on the official MHADA website. Claims and objections regarding the provisional list can be submitted up to 5 pm on October 1, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The final list of accepted applications will be published at 7 pm on October 8, 2026. The computerised lottery draw will be conducted at 11 am on October 13, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final list of accepted applications will be published at 7 pm on October 8, 2026. The computerised lottery draw will be conducted at 11 am on October 13, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: MHADA lottery 2027 to offer over 2,000 affordable homes in Mumbai: CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal

Where are the apartments for sale located?

According to the list put up on MHADA's website, the apartments are for sale in locations including Manjari Khurd, Mhalunge, Bhugaon, Dhanori, Warje, Katraj, Hadapsar, Pashan, Kharadi, Baner, Dhayari, Lohegaon, Bibwewadi, Mundhwa, Undri, Wadgaon, Bavdhan and Kondhwa Khurd.

Furthermore, several apartments are for sale in areas within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, including Moshi, Kiwale, Dudulgaon, Tathawade, Wakad, Chikhali, Ravet, Punawale, Balewadi, Rahatani, Vadmukhwadi, Manurdi, Pimple Saudagar and Pimple Gurav.

Who can apply?

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According to MHADA, the lottery includes tenements for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Low Income Group (LIG). For those applying in the EWS category, the annual family income should be up to ₹6 lakh, and for the LIG category, up to ₹9 lakh.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 13 years, countless attempts and finally a home to call a dream come true

The income certificate or proof of income submitted by applicants must cover the period from August 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026. An Income Tax Return or income certificate issued by the tehsildar is required as proof of income. The combined income of the husband and wife will be considered for determining eligibility, the statement said.

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