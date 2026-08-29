MHADA Lottery 2026: All about the costliest apartment worth 64 lakh in Pune's housing draw

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)’s Pune Board on August 24 put 4,462 affordable homes up for sale through a computerised lottery, with prices ranging from ₹11 lakh to ₹64 lakh in the Pune real estate market. The homes are located across the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas.

MHADA lottery 2026 for the Pune real estate market has the most expensive apartment in Tathawade, which is within the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo MHADA)

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To sell affordable homes, the MHADA has started the online registration and application process for the lottery.

All about the costliest ₹ 65 lakh apartment in MHADA Pune lottery 2026

The most expensive apartment in the MHADA Pune lottery 2026 is located in Tathawade, which is within the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits. The MHADA has put 633 2 BHK apartments for sale that have carpet areas ranging from 69.34 sq m to 70.92 sq m, or approximately 746 sq ft to 763 sq ft. The homes are priced between ₹64.50 lakh and ₹65.50 lakh, while applicants must pay an earnest money deposit (EMD) of ₹75,000.

Apart from this, the second costliest apartment put up for sale by MHADA in the Pune lottery is a 636 sq ft apartment in the same building for ₹46 lakh.

All about the most affordable ₹ 11 lakh apartment

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{{^usCountry}} The MHADA has put The 111 units of 1 BHK for sale that have carpet areas ranging from 27.62 sq m to 28.07 sq m, or approximately 297 sq ft to 302 sq ft. The apartments are priced between ₹11.55 lakh and ₹12.55 lakh. The apartments are located in Life Republic Township, on Marunji Road, Jambe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MHADA has put The 111 units of 1 BHK for sale that have carpet areas ranging from 27.62 sq m to 28.07 sq m, or approximately 297 sq ft to 302 sq ft. The apartments are priced between ₹11.55 lakh and ₹12.55 lakh. The apartments are located in Life Republic Township, on Marunji Road, Jambe. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the list put up on MHADA's website, the apartments are for sale in locations including Manjari Khurd, Mhalunge, Bhugaon, Dhanori, Warje, Katraj, Hadapsar, Pashan, Kharadi, Baner, Dhayari, Lohegaon, Bibwewadi, Mundhwa, Undri, Wadgaon, Bavdhan and Kondhwa Khurd.

Furthermore, several apartments are for sale in areas within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, including Moshi, Kiwale, Dudulgaon, Tathawade, Wakad, Chikhali, Ravet, Punawale, Balewadi, Rahatani, Vadmukhwadi, Manurdi, Pimple Saudagar and Pimple Gurav.

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Also Read: ₹11 lakh to ₹64 lakh up for sale in Pune real estate market">MHADA lottery 2026: 4,462 affordable homes priced from ₹11 lakh to ₹64 lakh up for sale in Pune real estate market

Who can apply?

According to MHADA, the Pune lottery includes tenements for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Low Income Group (LIG). For those applying in the EWS category, the annual family income should be up to ₹6 lakh, and for the LIG category, up to ₹9 lakh.

Application dates for applying in the lottery

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The online registration and application process began at 12 noon on August 24, 2026. The deadline for submitting applications is September 15, 2026, up to 11:59 pm.

Registered applicants can submit their online applications up to 11:59 pm on September 15, 2026. Online payment of the Earnest Money Deposit will also be accepted up to 11:59 pm on September 15, 2026, the MHADA said.

According to MHADA, applicants can make payment of the Earnest Money Deposit through RTGS/NEFT up to the office hours of the concerned bank on September 16, 2026.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan: Can a brother gift property to his sister? Know the tax rules

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The provisional list of accepted applications will be published at 7 pm on September 29, 2026 on the official MHADA website.

The final list of accepted applications will be published at 7 pm on October 8, 2026. The computerised lottery draw will be conducted at 11 am on October 13, 2026.