MHADA lottery 2026 sees over 77,000 applications for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market

The Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) lottery 2026 has received more than 77,000 applications in nearly two months announcing the housing draw for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market.

MHADA lottery 2026 has received more than 77,000 applications in nearly two months announcing the housing draw for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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According to the data shared by MHADA, the housing authority has received 77,840 applications for 2,640 apartments up to April May 16, 2026 . Additionally, the state housing authority has received 54,694 Earnest Money Deposits (EMDs) from applicants seeking to purchase apartments.

Last date to apply for MHADA lottery 2026 extended

As per the revised schedule announced by the Mumbai Board, interested applicants may submit online applications till 11:59 p.m. on May 28, 2026, and make an online payment of the earnest money deposit till 11:59 p.m. on May 29, 2026. Applicants may also make payment of the earnest money deposit through RTGS/NEFT till the working hours of the concerned bank on May 29, 2026.

Thereafter, the provisional list of applications received for the lottery will be published on the website https://housing.mhada.gov.in at 3:00 p.m. on June 10, 2026. Online claims and objections may be submitted till 3:00 p.m. on June 12, 2026. The final list of accepted applications will be published on MHADA’s website at 3:00 p.m. on June 16, 2026. The date, venue, and time of the computerised draw for the sale of tenements will be announced on the website later.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from extending last date for applications twice, the MHADA had also reduced price of almost half of the apartments. The MHADA has reduced the sale prices of 1,221 tenements in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area by 7.5%, including the 610 apartments whose category reservation last week was revised from MIG to HIG. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from extending last date for applications twice, the MHADA had also reduced price of almost half of the apartments. The MHADA has reduced the sale prices of 1,221 tenements in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area by 7.5%, including the 610 apartments whose category reservation last week was revised from MIG to HIG. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: Why have application deadlines been extended twice and prices reduced for Mumbai homes?

MHADA lottery 2026 apartment price

The MHADA lottery 2026 has put 2,640 affordable homes up for sale in Mumbai. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to the data accessed from MHADA's website.

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The under-construction MHADA apartments for sale are in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. According to the list, of the total 1,762 apartments under construction, 128 are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West, and the balance are in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

Several apartments in the lottery are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore. The most affordable apartments are over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh, the list shows.

Also Read: West Asia conflict pushing up construction and labour costs, putting pressure on real estate sector, says Vikas Oberoi

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The MHADA Lottery 2026 includes apartments across several Mumbai locations, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.

The costliest apartment put up by MHADA is in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, in the High Income Group (HIG), priced at ₹6.82 crore. The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA is in Mankhurd, for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh.