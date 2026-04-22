MHADA lottery 2026 gets over 30,000 applications submitted for 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) lottery 2026 has received more than 30,000 applications in a week after announcing the housing draw for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market. MHADA lottery 2026 has received more than 30,000 applications in a week after announcing the housing draw for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market. (Picture for representational purposes only) (MHADA Photo )

According to the data shared by MHADA, the housing authority has received 30,543 applications for 2,640 apartments up to April 21, 2026 (6 PM). Additionally, the state housing authority has received 17,257 Earnest Money Deposits (EMDs) from applicants seeking to purchase apartments.

The last date for submission of the application is April 29, 2026. The last date for accepting online earnest money deposits (EMD) will be April 30, 2026, and payments can be made via RTGS and NEFT. Applications by homebuyers can be submitted through the website https://housing.mhada.gov.in.

MHADA said the results for the lottery draw will be announced on May 15, 2026.

MHADA lottery 2026 apartment price range and construction status The MHADA lottery 2026 has put 2,640 affordable homes up for sale in Mumbai. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to the data accessed from MHADA's website.

The under-construction MHADA apartments for sale are in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. According to the list, of the total 1,762 apartments under construction, 128 are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West, and the balance are in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

Also Read: MHADA may cut prices of 50+ unsold Mumbai flats under the First Come, First Served scheme by up to 20%

The costliest apartment put up by MHADA is in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, in the High Income Group (HIG), priced at ₹6.82 crore. The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA is in Mankhurd, for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh.

According to the MHADA list, there are 4 apartments in the above ₹6 crore price range, 2 of which are in Cressent Tower, Tardeo. The first apartment measures 1,520 sq ft and is priced at ₹6.77 crore. The second apartment, measuring 1,838 sq ft, is priced at ₹6.82 crore, making it MHADA's costliest apartment.

Several apartments in the lottery are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore. The most affordable apartments are over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh, the list shows.

Also Read: MHADA sells 64 homes out of 118 under first-come, first-served scheme in Mumbai; premium flats priced ₹4–8 crore unsold

Of the 2,640 affordable homes MHADA put on sale in Mumbai, 47 are reserved for sitting and former Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The costliest apartment, worth ₹6.82 crore, put up for sale by MHADA in South Mumbai's Tardeo, is reserved for sitting and former MLAs or MPs.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 2,640 homes priced in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore, check full price list

According to the MHADA list, these apartments mainly include homes in the mid-income group (MIG) and the high-income group (HIG).