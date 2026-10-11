Navratri 2026: Real estate developers roll out festive offers for homebuyers. Should you take the plunge?

Discounts may be scarce this Navratri, but real estate developers are offering a mix of festive freebies and flexible payment plans to woo homebuyers. From gold coins and gadgets to travel vouchers, the real question is: which offers deliver genuine value? Those planning to purchase a property this Navratri 2026 should remember that a festive offer should never be the primary reason for buying a property. They should first assess affordability, location, connectivity, social infrastructure and the developer’s track record.

Navratri 2026: Festive offers may sweeten property deals but homebuyers should look beyond freebies and discounts to assess a home’s price, location, connectivity and the developer’s track record. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generate photo)

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The question is also whether these incentives will translate into a meaningful boost for housing sales. Maharashtra’s Ganesh Chaturthi festive period saw encouraging registration numbers, but it remains to be seen whether the momentum will carry into Navratri. For homebuyers, the key is to look beyond the festive packaging and assess whether an offer delivers genuine value.

What’s on offer?

Gurugram-based Signature Global is offering festive rewards across its projects. At the company’s project located in Southern Peripheral Road, its Navrasa – Nine Days. Nine Flavours. One Celebration campaign gives homebuyers a chance to win rewards through a spin-the-wheel initiative, including an iPhone 18 Pro, Tanishq gold vouchers, MakeMyTrip travel vouchers, and Croma white goods vouchers.

At its DXP Estate project, the rewards include an iPhone 17, gold vouchers, a MacBook Neo with AirPods 5, EaseMyTrip vouchers, a Dyson kit, an Apple Watch Ultra 4, a four-year WHOOP 5.0 membership, and vouchers from LEVO, Croma, and Sephora. The listed reward categories are valued at up to ₹1 lakh each.

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At The Grand South project, the She Is Shakti campaign celebrates women’s aspirations, alongside the Shakti Spin the Wheel initiative, particularly at Daxin Vistas. Rewards worth up to ₹75,000 include premium electronics, travel vouchers and gold jewellery vouchers, the company said.

Experion’s festive 20:20 scheme allows buyers to pay 20% upfront, defer payments for two years and receive a waiver of up to 100% on preferential location charges (PLC).

Bengaluru-based Vibez Estates is offering a spot-booking incentive under which buyers can receive a scratch card unlocking an instant discount of up to ₹5 lakh on the final property price.

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Faridabad-based BPTP Limited has introduced BPTP Pushpanjali, a festive campaign across its residential projects in Gurugram and Faridabad. According to Saurabh Paliwal, senior vice-president, sales, buyers booking a home during the campaign period can avail themselves of additional benefits, including a 20-gram gold coin, white goods and smart-home technology, subject to the terms and conditions applicable to each project.

Do festive offers add value?

Real estate experts say festive incentives can help attract buyers, but the value of a deal depends on the property's price, location, specifications and suitability for the buyer. As in retail, developers may also use promotional schemes to move inventory, making it important for buyers to establish whether the offer represents a genuine saving.

Homebuyers should start by asking whether they need the freebies on offer. A gold coin or an overseas holiday voucher may sound attractive, but it may be less useful than a reduction in the total purchase price. If a developer is offering air conditioners for a two-bedroom apartment, for instance, buyers could ask whether an equivalent discount can be deducted from the final price instead.

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Also Read: Mumbai property registrations rise 5% YoY to 12,622 in September; Ganesh Chaturthi registrations jump 22%

The monetary value of every incentive should be clear. Buyers should, where possible, compare the advertised price with the price quoted for the same property a few months earlier and check whether the discount is available only under specific payment terms.

Buyers should know that some benefits can deliver more tangible savings. Waivers on stamp duty or registration charges, a free parking space, or a maintenance-free period can reduce the overall cost of buying a home. Air conditioners, modular kitchens and furnishings can also add value if they are items the buyer would otherwise have to purchase later.

Here’s what homebuyers should keep in mind

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Always remember that a festive offer should never be the primary reason for buying a property. Buyers should first assess affordability, location, connectivity, social infrastructure, construction quality and the developer’s track record. They should also verify the project’s RERA registration and review the sale agreement, payment schedule and possession commitments.

Ready-to-move-in homes can reduce construction and delivery risks. An under-construction property may also be worth considering, particularly if it is being developed by a reputable builder and is nearing completion. However, buyers should independently verify the construction status and promised handover date rather than relying solely on a sales pitch, say real estate experts.

Those buying for investment should avoid assuming that a festive discount will translate into immediate capital appreciation. Expected rental returns, vacancy risks, maintenance costs and the potential resale market matter more than the value of a freebie, they said.

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For homebuyers, the takeaway is simple: compare the total cost of ownership, negotiate for benefits that matter to you, and make sure the property meets your needs.