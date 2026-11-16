Rise Infraventures enters construction sector, targets ₹5,000 crore project pipeline

Rise Infraventures Limited has entered India's construction sector with the launch of Rise Infra Constructions, marking an expansion beyond its existing real estate advisory and transaction services into project execution. Rise Infraventures Limited has entered India's construction sector with the launch of Rise Infra Constructions. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The Gurugram-based company is targeting a construction project pipeline of ₹5,000 crore over the next three years and annual revenue of ₹1,500 crore by the financial year 2029-30. The new vertical will focus on residential, commercial and institutional construction projects across major real estate markets in the country.

The move is part of the company's strategy to expand its presence across the real estate value chain, from advisory and transactions to construction and execution. It plans to leverage its existing relationships with developers, investors and institutional stakeholders, along with its understanding of market dynamics, to identify and secure projects.

Gurugram, where the company is headquartered, offers a significant market for the proposed expansion, given the scale of residential and commercial development underway. According to the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), 51 real estate projects involving investments of nearly ₹38,050 crore were registered in the city during the first half of 2026. These projects comprise 16,727 units across residential, commercial and industrial categories.

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The scale of development was also evident in 2025, when 131 projects involving investments of ₹86,588 crore were registered, with a proposed development of 35,455 units.

The city's commercial construction market is also substantial. Gurugram's office stock crossed 100 million square feet in 2026, making it the largest office market in north India. The city added 21 million square feet of new office supply between 2021 and the first quarter of 2026, while leasing activity during the period reached 40 million square feet, according to CBRE data reported in July.

Residential development across corridors such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and New Gurugram, alongside demand for office and institutional spaces, is creating opportunities for construction and project management companies. However, timely delivery, quality control and regulatory compliance remain critical to sustaining growth in a market with projects of varying scale and complexity.

Against this backdrop, Rise Infra Constructions intends to position itself as an organised construction platform, with an emphasis on project delivery, operational efficiency and long-term client relationships.

Sachin Gawri, chief executive officer of Rise Infraventures Limited, said the construction foray was a natural progression of the company's plan to build a comprehensive real estate platform.

“Rise has always believed in identifying opportunities ahead of the curve and building businesses around emerging market needs. Our entry into construction is a natural progression of our vision to create a comprehensive real estate platform. We see tremendous potential in India's infrastructure and real estate growth story, and Rise Infra Constructions will allow us to participate more meaningfully in this journey,” he said.

Gawri said the company aimed to build an institution recognised for its integrity, capabilities and delivery rather than focus only on expanding its scale.

Shantanu Gambhir, managing director of Rise Infraventures Limited, said the company's existing industry relationships would provide a foundation for identifying construction opportunities.

“Our existing relationships with developers, investors and institutional stakeholders provide us with a strong foundation to identify and secure meaningful construction opportunities. We intend to build a professionally managed, scalable business with a disciplined approach to growth, capital deployment and profitability,” he said.

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As part of its expansion plan, the company will gradually develop capabilities in project management, engineering, procurement, quality control and construction execution. It also plans to expand its presence across major Indian real estate markets, focusing on long-term client relationships and consistency and transparency in project delivery.

The new vertical is expected to diversify the company's revenue streams and broaden its operating presence in the real estate ecosystem. The ₹5,000-crore project pipeline over three years and annual revenue target of ₹1,500 crore by FY2030 will be the key benchmarks for the expansion.

Rise Infraventures Limited is headquartered in Gurugram and operates in the residential and commercial real estate sectors. It has a presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and the UAE, providing real estate services to developers, investors, corporate occupiers and institutional stakeholders.