Pioneer Urban to invest over ₹3,500 crore in ultra-luxury serviced residences in Gurugram; targets ₹9,000 crore revenue
Pioneer Urban’s ultra-luxury project in Gurugram is expected to comprise 250 residences across two towers, with homes ranging from 7,000 to 15,000 sq ft
Gurugram-based real estate developer Pioneer Urban Land & Infrastructure Ltd on November 3 announced an investment of over ₹3,500 crore to develop Alura, an ultra-luxury serviced residences project in Sector 62 along Golf Course Extension Road. The company expects the project to generate sales realisation of more than ₹9,000 crore.
Spread across 6.99 acres of licensed land in Pioneer District, the project will comprise approximately 250 residences across two towers, with individual homes ranging from 7,000 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft. The units will be prices ₹28 crore onwards.
“The construction of the project has started, and the delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2031. The total investment in the project is estimated at ₹3,500 crore. The company will fund this investment through equity, debt and advances from customers," said Manish Periwal, the company's Chairman and Managing Director.
The development will feature signature residences, duplexes and penthouses, positioning it in the ultra-luxury housing segment of Gurugram's increasingly premium residential market. The company said the project would combine personalised living spaces with dedicated hospitality services, wellness facilities and extensive recreational amenities.
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Designed by internationally renowned architecture and engineering firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), which has also designed landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and One World Trade Center in New York, Alura will have an East Tower rising approximately 200 metres. The residences will feature slab-to-slab heights of around 13.5 feet, private elevator lobbies and floor-to-ceiling high-performance glazing, the company statement said.
The project will also offer wraparound balconies measuring up to 10 feet in depth and extending more than 300 feet in length in select residences. Buyers will be allowed to customise internal layouts according to their requirements, subject to structural and building services constraints.
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"With Alura, we are building on that contribution with the ambition to create a landmark address for the city—one defined by its architecture, quality of planning and lasting commitment to service. Our responsibility extends beyond construction and handover to the experience of the people who call it home, year after year," said Manish Periwal, chairman and managing director, Pioneer Urban.
A key feature of the development will be approximately 1.5 lakh sq ft of residence club facilities for its 250 homes. These will include restaurants, private dining spaces, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gymnasium, a spa, a salon, sports facilities, children's activity areas, celebration venues, a library, and a business centre.
The serviced residences will also provide concierge assistance, housekeeping, laundry, valet parking and in-residence services, including support for dining and private events.
The master plan includes a vehicle-free ground-level layout, with vehicular movement and arrival facilities planned below ground. The arrangement is intended to separate traffic circulation from landscaped outdoor spaces and recreational areas.
Focus on wellness and sustainability
The project has received WELL certification and IGBC Platinum pre-certification. According to the developer, the building's design incorporates treated fresh air throughout the indoor spaces and potable water at every tap. Its structural design has also been certified to Seismic Zone V standards.
More than 40 specialist consultants have been involved in the project's design and engineering. The company said construction was already underway, with diaphragm wall construction completed and excavation in progress. Discussions with Grade A contractors for construction execution are at an advanced stage.
The Alura Experience Centre and sample residence have also opened to prospective buyers, allowing them to experience the layouts, finishes, and scale of the homes, as well as the proposed hospitality services, before making a purchase decision.
Alura is part of Pioneer District, the company's mixed-use development in Gurugram, which already houses residential projects such as Araya, Presidia and Pioneer Park, along with commercial destinations including Pioneer Square and Urban Square.
Pioneer Urban has developed 700 acres in Gurugram over the last four decades.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More