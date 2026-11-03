Pioneer Urban to invest over ₹3,500 crore in ultra-luxury serviced residences in Gurugram; targets ₹9,000 crore revenue

Gurugram-based real estate developer Pioneer Urban Land & Infrastructure Ltd on November 3 announced an investment of over ₹3,500 crore to develop Alura, an ultra-luxury serviced residences project in Sector 62 along Golf Course Extension Road. The company expects the project to generate sales realisation of more than ₹9,000 crore. Pioneer Urban's ultra-luxury project Alura is spread across 6.99 acres of licensed land, The project will comprise approximately 250 residences across two towers, with individual homes ranging from 7,000 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft and priced ₹28 crore onwards.

Spread across 6.99 acres of licensed land in Pioneer District, the project will comprise approximately 250 residences across two towers, with individual homes ranging from 7,000 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft. The units will be prices ₹28 crore onwards.

“The construction of the project has started, and the delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2031. The total investment in the project is estimated at ₹3,500 crore. The company will fund this investment through equity, debt and advances from customers," said Manish Periwal, the company's Chairman and Managing Director.

The development will feature signature residences, duplexes and penthouses, positioning it in the ultra-luxury housing segment of Gurugram's increasingly premium residential market. The company said the project would combine personalised living spaces with dedicated hospitality services, wellness facilities and extensive recreational amenities.

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Designed by internationally renowned architecture and engineering firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), which has also designed landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and One World Trade Center in New York, Alura will have an East Tower rising approximately 200 metres. The residences will feature slab-to-slab heights of around 13.5 feet, private elevator lobbies and floor-to-ceiling high-performance glazing, the company statement said.

The project will also offer wraparound balconies measuring up to 10 feet in depth and extending more than 300 feet in length in select residences. Buyers will be allowed to customise internal layouts according to their requirements, subject to structural and building services constraints.

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"With Alura, we are building on that contribution with the ambition to create a landmark address for the city—one defined by its architecture, quality of planning and lasting commitment to service. Our responsibility extends beyond construction and handover to the experience of the people who call it home, year after year," said Manish Periwal, chairman and managing director, Pioneer Urban.

A key feature of the development will be approximately 1.5 lakh sq ft of residence club facilities for its 250 homes. These will include restaurants, private dining spaces, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gymnasium, a spa, a salon, sports facilities, children's activity areas, celebration venues, a library, and a business centre.

The serviced residences will also provide concierge assistance, housekeeping, laundry, valet parking and in-residence services, including support for dining and private events.

The master plan includes a vehicle-free ground-level layout, with vehicular movement and arrival facilities planned below ground. The arrangement is intended to separate traffic circulation from landscaped outdoor spaces and recreational areas.

Focus on wellness and sustainability The project has received WELL certification and IGBC Platinum pre-certification. According to the developer, the building's design incorporates treated fresh air throughout the indoor spaces and potable water at every tap. Its structural design has also been certified to Seismic Zone V standards.

More than 40 specialist consultants have been involved in the project's design and engineering. The company said construction was already underway, with diaphragm wall construction completed and excavation in progress. Discussions with Grade A contractors for construction execution are at an advanced stage.

The Alura Experience Centre and sample residence have also opened to prospective buyers, allowing them to experience the layouts, finishes, and scale of the homes, as well as the proposed hospitality services, before making a purchase decision.

Alura is part of Pioneer District, the company's mixed-use development in Gurugram, which already houses residential projects such as Araya, Presidia and Pioneer Park, along with commercial destinations including Pioneer Square and Urban Square.

Pioneer Urban has developed 700 acres in Gurugram over the last four decades.