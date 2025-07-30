Should You Invest in India’s Biggest Office REIT IPO – Knowledge Realty Trust?

On August 5th, 2025, Indian investors will be offered a front-row seat to some of the country’s most iconic office buildings—without ever needing to own one. The Knowledge Realty Trust REIT, or KRT REIT, opens its ₹6,200 crore initial public offering (IPO) this week, with ₹900 crore reserved for retail investors, at a price band of ₹95-100. In her column "Let's Get Real," Manisha Natarajan writes about The Knowledge Realty Trust REIT, or KRT REIT, that opens its ₹ 6,200 crore initial public offering (IPO) this week, with ₹ 900 crore reserved for retail investors

And if the names behind it — Blackstone and Sattva Group weren’t enough to stir investor excitement, the assets on offer might do the trick.

We’re talking about trophy addresses like One BKC and One World Centre in Mumbai, and Knowledge City in Hyderabad. Big, brand-name tenants like Amazon, Google, Cisco, and Goldman Sachs are already paying rent here. On paper, it feels like a great opportunity: owning a slice of India’s finest commercial real estate and earning regular rental income.

Big Question: Should You Invest?

But is it really that simple? Or more importantly, is it worth your money?

Before we dive into KRT’s specifics, let me first take a step back, especially for readers new to REITs. Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, allow regular investors to buy into high-quality commercial real estate such as offices, malls, and industrial parks — that you and I can’t even afford to buy! You earn through dividends (a share of the rent collected) and, hopefully, from an increase in the REIT’s unit price. In essence, it’s a hybrid: part-debt, part-equity. SEBI regulates REITs, and you can buy or sell them just like any stock on NSE or BSE.

India’s REIT market is young but maturing fast. So far, we’ve had three listed office REITs — Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace Business Parks, and Brookfield India REIT.

Knowledge Realty Trust is the fourth, and it comes in as the biggest yet, by Gross Asset Value ( ₹62,000 crore) and Net Operating Income ( ₹3,432 crore in FY25). It also promises a unique proposition — a highly diversified portfolio across six cities, with a sharp focus on India’s three strongest office markets: Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Nearly 96% of KRT’s assets are in these three cities, which continue to lead the country in office demand and rental growth.

So far, so good. But let’s not gloss over the fact that REITs, like stocks, demand careful timing and entry. While they offer regular income, returns across the current 3 listed REITs have been varied — some as low as 8%, others closer to 13-14%. Just like a stock, buying a REIT at the right price and fair valuation matters.

KRT’s management claims their IPO is being offered at a discount. According to Ashish Mohta, Senior Managing Director, Blackstone, the NAV (Net Asset Value) is around 10% lower than current market value. In some cases, such as their One BKC property in Mumbai, the discount he insists is even deeper — nearly 30-35% lower than comparable strata sales in the area. If these numbers hold true, there’s potentially value left on the table for new investors.

One of the compelling features of KRT IPO is what’s known as “mark-to-market” potential. Many tenants have been in these buildings for years, paying rents negotiated five to ten years ago. As leases expire and are renewed at today’s market rates, there’s a chance to lift overall income significantly — as much as 20% according to management’s estimates.

What About REITs’ Performance?

But here’s where we have to get real. Historically, REITs in India haven’t always passed on their full income growth to investors. Net Operating Income (NOI) may grow 8-10%, but dividend distributions — the money that actually lands in your bank account, have often grown just 2-3%. Why the disconnect?

Shirish Godbole, CEO of KRT REIT, addressed this head-on in my conversation with the management. He insists that KRT will not only distribute 100% of available cash flows as mandated by SEBI, but most of their projected growth is also already contracted, not speculative. “We’re confident that the 13% CAGR on net operating income, will be delivered,” he said, adding that over 60% of that growth is already locked in through signed deals.

The REIT is projecting a starting yield of 7.2%, which it expects to rise to 7.7% or higher in the years ahead. Combine that with targeted annual growth of 13% in cash flows, and you’re looking at a potential total return of 14–15%. That’s what makes the proposition tempting, especially in this market where safe, predictable returns are hard to come by.

Another point worth noting is KRT’s relatively low debt level. With a Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio of just 19%, the REIT has significant headroom to raise capital and acquire new assets — without diluting returns. This could be a real advantage in a competitive market where prime office properties are becoming harder to come by.

Interestingly, KRT is positioning itself as India’s first brand-agnostic REIT, open to acquiring high-quality assets from smaller developers and HNIs looking to monetise commercial properties without giving up their own branding.

Sattva Group, the equal partner in Knowledge Realty Trust has already moved nearly 50% of its portfolio into the REIT and committed four additional buildings under ROFO (right of first refusal) agreements. But the real momentum, it appears, will come from this inclusive strategy. As Bijay Agarwal, Managing Director of Sattva Group puts it: “This is strategy is designed to unlock value for developers and HNIs who’ve built commercial assets but lacked a clear, tax-efficient exit. It allows them to retain their own branding while benefiting from the institutional structure, stability, and yield of a REIT. That’s the real differentiator.”

That said, if Sattva and Blackstone were to move their own assets into KRT: will valuations be fair and add value for unitholders?

Here too, the management’s answer is measured. Godbole insists that the REIT will be disciplined in acquisitions, use third-party valuers, and ensure every deal adds to distributions per unit (DPU). With both Sattva Group and Blackstone holding substantial stakes, there is a system of checks and balances. “We’re here for the long run,” Ashish Mota said, emphasising Blackstone’s decade-plus belief in India’s office story.

And that story is indeed powerful. India is now the GCC capital of the world, with a 58% global share. What began as back-end support has evolved into high-value functions in AI, robotics, design and digital transformation, with its vast English-speaking STEM qualified workforce. Office demand continues to be driven by this shift. Add to that India’s unbeatable cost advantage: top-grade office rents in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai average $1–3 per square foot per month — versus $7–9 in London or $10–14 in midtown Manhattan.

So yes, there’s momentum behind India’s office REITs. And on paper, KRT has the right ingredients to do well by your investment. If you’re after long-term, stable income go ahead, apply to the IPO.