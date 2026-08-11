South Delhi luxury floor prices rise 6-21% in Q2 2026 amid redevelopment, HNI-NRI demand and limited supply

Despite geopolitical tensions and moderating real estate demand across India’s top cities, South Delhi continued to outperform, with average prices of luxury independent floors rising 6%–21% year-on-year in the April-June quarter of 2026, driven by sustained demand amid limited supply.

South Delhi continued to outperform, with average prices of luxury independent floors rising 6%–21% year-on-year in the April-June quarter of 2026, driven by sustained demand amid limited supply. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo)

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Premiumisation, redevelopment and rising demand from HNIs and NRIs are supporting this momentum, according to a report by Golden Growth Fund, a Category II real estate-focused Alternative Investment Fund.

Category A colonies saw 20-21% growth with 2500 sq. ft. floors witnessing a rise of 21%, from ₹16-22 crore in Q2 2025 to ₹18-28 crore in Q2 2026. Similarly, the price of 6000 sq. ft. floor recorded 20% YoY growth from ₹36-45 crore to ₹41-56 crore.

Some of the category A colonies are Mayfair Garden, Panchsheel Park, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Shanti Niketan, Westend, Chanakyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Sundar Nagar, Maharani Bagh among others.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, in Category B colonies, the price of a 2500 sq. ft. floor rose from ₹8.5-11 crore in Q2 2025 to ₹9-12.5 crore in Q2 2026, recording 10% YoY growth. The price of a 3200 sq. ft. floor rose by 6% YoY, it noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, in Category B colonies, the price of a 2500 sq. ft. floor rose from ₹8.5-11 crore in Q2 2025 to ₹9-12.5 crore in Q2 2026, recording 10% YoY growth. The price of a 3200 sq. ft. floor rose by 6% YoY, it noted. {{/usCountry}}

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Some of the Category B colonies are Chirag Enclave, Anand Lok, GK, Green Park, Gulmohar Park, Niti Bagh, Defence Colony, Safdarjung Enclave, and Kailash Colony, among others.

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“South Delhi’s residential market continues to demonstrate strong structural resilience, with floor prices rising by up to 21% YoY, reflecting the sustained demand amidst low supply. Premiumisation, redevelopment and increasing demand from HNIs and NRIs are supporting this momentum. With landowners increasingly opting for redevelopment and buyers seeking larger, better-designed homes in established locations, South Delhi is emerging as a strong market with long-term value potential,” said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund.

Jalan said that the geopolitical tension in West Asia is prompting NRIs and HNIs to increasingly shift their investment from the Middle East into the South Delhi real estate market to maintain safety of their investment while continuing to benefit from the continued rise in capital value and high rental potential.

South Delhi real estate market

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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi under eight categories – A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Circle rates, Property Tax rates and Stamp Duty charges for Property Registration are based on these categories.

Approximately 18,500 plots are available across the 42 Cat A and B colonies in South Delhi. The redevelopment potential of these colonies stands at ₹6.5 lakh crore presenting a huge opportunity for project development.

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Golden Growth Fund is a Category II Real Estate-focused Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) designed for investments in South and Lutyens' Delhi. GGF pools capital from multiple investors to acquire a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, minimising risks while maximising potential returns.

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