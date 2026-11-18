Luxury floor prices in South Delhi continued to rise, with average prices increasing by up to 40% in Q3 2026, driven by strong demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and NRIs amid limited supply. Premiumisation, redevelopment-led additions to supply and growing interest from affluent investors are shaping the market, including buyers seeking to diversify their investments amid geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia, according to a report by Golden Growth Fund, a category II real estate-focused Alternative Investment Fund. South Delhi’s residential market continues to demonstrate strong momentum, with luxury independent floor prices appreciating by 6-40% across key colonies during the July-September 2026 quarter, a report has said. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

Category A colonies showed remarkable growth in Q3 2026. The price of a 2500 sq. ft. floor rose by 40% from ₹11-23 crore in Q3 of 2025 to ₹18.5-29 crore in July-September 2026. The price of a 6000 sq. ft. floor rose by 29% from ₹22-53 crore to ₹41-56 crore.

Some of the Category A colonies are Mayfair Garden, Panchsheel Park, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Shanti Niketan, Westend, Chanakyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Sundar Nagar, Maharani Bagh, among others.

Similarly, in Category B colonies, the price of a 2500 sq. ft. floor rose from ₹8-11 crore in Q3 2025 to ₹9-12.5 crore in Q3 2026, recording a growth of 13% YoY. The price of 3200 sq. ft. floor rose by 6% YoY from ₹13-18 crore to ₹14-19 crore.

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Some of the Category B colonies are Chirag Enclave, Anand Lok, GK, Green Park, Gulmohar Park, Niti Bagh, Defence Colony, Safdarjung Enclave, Kailash Colony, among others.

“South Delhi’s residential market continues to demonstrate strong momentum, with luxury independent floor prices appreciating by 6-40% across key colonies during the July-September 2026 quarter. This reflects the sustained demand for premium homes amid limited availability of developable land and a growing preference for spacious, well-designed residences in established neighbourhoods,” said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund.

“Premiumisation, redevelopment-led supply and increasing interest from HNIs and NRIs continue to shape the market. We are also witnessing growing interest from affluent investors, including those looking to diversify their exposure amid geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia. South Delhi’s established social infrastructure, limited supply and strong rental potential make it an attractive destination for long-term capital appreciation and wealth preservation,” he said.

Delhi colonies divided into eight categories The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all Delhi colonies into eight categories – A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Circle rates, Property Tax rates and Stamp Duty charges for Property Registration are based on these categories.

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Approximately 18,500 plots are available across the 42 Categories A and B colonies in South Delhi. The redevelopment potential of these colonies is ₹6.5 lakh crore, presenting a significant opportunity for project development.

Golden Growth Fund is a category II Real Estate-focused Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), a financial vehicle designed for real estate investments in South & Lutyens' Delhi, India’s poshest colonies. GGF pools capital from multiple investors to acquire a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, minimising risks while maximising potential returns.