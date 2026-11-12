Can Delhi emerge as a serious competitor to Gurugram and Noida in the luxury high-rise real estate market?

Delhi is making a renewed bid to attract luxury homebuyers who have moved to Gurugram and Noida in search of gated communities, enhanced security, club facilities and amenity-heavy apartments. Several developers, including DLF, TARC, Unity Group, and KREEVA, are looking to tap this demand with premium residential projects in the capital. However, unlike Gurugram and Noida, where large-scale greenfield developments have transformed the skyline, Delhi's luxury housing expansion will largely depend on the redevelopment of prime urban land. Unlike Gurugram and Noida, where large-scale greenfield projects have reshaped skylines, Delhi’s luxury housing growth will largely hinge on the redevelopment of prime urban land. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated image)

The question is whether Delhi can create enough quality housing supply to retain affluent buyers who would otherwise look beyond the capital for modern residential developments.

NBCC's luxury apartment sales in Chanakyapuri, with units fetching more than twice their reserve prices, have demonstrated the appetite for premium homes in prime Delhi locations. DLF has also developed a premium residential project in West Delhi, while other developers are exploring opportunities to build gated communities on former industrial and mill land parcels.

At first glance, these developments may appear to compete directly with luxury high-rises in Gurugram and Noida. However, industry experts say Delhi's demand profile is considerably more localised, with buyers often prioritising familiar neighbourhoods, established social networks and proximity to workplaces over moving to another NCR city.

For instance, a buyer living in Maharani Bagh or South Extension may prefer a gated community in South Delhi to upgrade to a larger home or accommodate a growing family, rather than relocate to North Delhi or Gurugram. Similarly, professionals working in Gurugram may consider builder floors or gated developments in Vasant Vihar and Shanti Niketan, while those working in Noida or running businesses there may prefer residential options in South Delhi, including Okhla.

Delhi's luxury housing market: A different proposition Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman of Anarock Group, said Delhi could emerge as a credible alternative for luxury homebuyers, although it was unlikely to challenge Gurugram and Noida on a like-for-like basis in the near term.

"Offerings in Delhi will be low-density, gated and location-led, as the shortage of land restricts large-scale supply of high-rises," he said.

Gurugram continues to be the largest luxury housing market in NCR. Homes priced above ₹1.5 crore in Delhi-NCR recorded sales of 13,630 units during January-September 2026, more than double the number in the corresponding period last year.

Delhi is likely to retain buyers who prioritise prime addresses and exclusivity, but its housing supply will remain limited and selective. Buyers looking for larger apartment formats, modern amenities and newer infrastructure are likely to continue considering Gurugram and Noida, Kumar said.

Developers see an opportunity in South Delhi KREEVA is planning to launch its South Delhi project in three phases, comprising a total of 114 luxury residences, said Ankur Jain, CEO of the company. The developer has already sold around 40 units during the pre-sales phase, generating bookings worth approximately ₹750-800 crore. Prices range from ₹38,000 to ₹40,000 per sq ft of super area, with apartments starting at ₹15 crore. The second phase, comprising another 40 units, is expected to be launched within the current financial year. Prices could be increased following the initial response. The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,500-3,000 crore.

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Construction has not yet started, although demolition of the existing building on the site is underway. Piling and excavation are expected to begin after the NGT-related construction restrictions are lifted in January-February. The developer has partnered with Roseate as its hospitality partner, while Fortis will provide medical services. Toni & Guy will offer grooming services and Lee Marché will provide daily-needs facilities. Celebrity designers, including JJ Valaya and Tarun Tahiliani, are also associated with the project.

Ankur Jain said the company was targeting end-users rather than investors. Buyers have come not only from Delhi-NCR but also from cities such as Raipur, Nagpur, Lucknow and Kanpur.

Demand in Delhi remains neighbourhood-driven Shveta Jain, managing director and head of residential services at Savills India, said Delhi's new gated developments were not necessarily competing directly with residential projects in Gurugram and Noida.

"Demand in Delhi remains largely neighbourhood-driven and exceeds the available supply. The builder-floor market, meanwhile, caters to a distinct segment, with some individual floors spanning as much as 6,000 sq ft and supply remaining limited," she said.

Buyer preferences are also highly localised. Proximity to an existing residence, social networks and club memberships can influence the choice of location, she said.

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She explained that Delhi is seeing the emergence of several gated residential communities, many of them being developed on former mill and industrial land parcels acquired by real estate developers. Historically, residential supply in the capital has largely comprised redevelopment projects, with plots and bungalows being converted into builder floors and apartments.

"Demand in Delhi has remained resilient and is largely end-user-driven, with buyers typically coming from the neighbourhood. Going forward, we expect significantly more supply to enter the market as developers acquire industrial land parcels and convert them into gated communities with modern amenities. This trend is likely to grow, adding to Delhi's luxury housing stock," Jain said.

The buyer base includes end-users, professionals and business owners. Ticket sizes are often comparable to those of builder floors in the same localities, but gated communities can command significantly higher rentals. Buyers include Delhi residents seeking more space as their families grow, as well as NRIs who prefer gated developments that are easier to maintain and manage.

What could prevent Delhi from competing with Gurugram and Noida? While there are encouraging indicators, experts say Delhi faces structural challenges that could limit the scale of its luxury housing market despite growing interest. Savills India's H1 2026 residential market report recorded a 15% year-on-year increase in capital values of luxury floors in Delhi. Noida also saw a 15% rise in capital values of under-construction residential properties, while Gurugram recorded an 11% increase in residential plot values.

Unlike Gurugram and Noida, Delhi has limited large, contiguous land parcels available for fresh residential development. Much of its future luxury housing supply will therefore depend on redevelopment. Assembling land, securing consent from existing residents, resolving ownership issues and obtaining approvals can make redevelopment time-consuming and expensive. Road congestion, parking shortages, water supply, drainage and the capacity of existing civic infrastructure will become increasingly important as more residential projects come up, say urban experts.

Gurugram and Noida can accommodate large integrated developments with extensive amenities. Delhi's redevelopment-led model may produce premium projects, but replicating that scale across multiple locations will be difficult. Delhi's luxury housing opportunity, therefore, lies less in matching Gurugram and Noida in the number of launches and more in addressing an underserved segment of buyers who want the security, amenities and lifestyle of a professionally managed gated community without leaving the capital, they add.