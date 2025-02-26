South Delhi’s residential plots offer a redevelopment opportunity worth 5.65 lakh crore: Report

South Delhi’s nearly 18,500 privately owned residential plots, valued at ₹5.65 lakh crore across 42 MCD-regulated colonies, present a significant opportunity for redevelopment projects in these upscale areas, a report by Delhi-based Golden Growth Fund, a Sebi-registered Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), has said. South Delhi’s nearly 18,500 privately owned residential plots, valued at ₹ 5.65 lakh crore across 42 MCD-regulated colonies, present a significant opportunity for redevelopment projects, as per a report. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

There are around 18,446 residential plots, owned by private parties, across the 42 (MCD regulated) Category A, B and C colonies in South Delhi whose size ranges from 125 square yard to 1750 square yard at an average price of ₹6- 15 lakh per square yard, the fund said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi under eight categories – A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Circle rates, property tax rates and stamp duty charges for property registration are based on these categories.

Category A and B being the most exclusive locations, which are located in South Delhi. In the 13 Category A colonies, around 3704 plots are available whose size ranges from 200 sq. yd. to 1200 sq. yd. at an average price of ₹7 lakh per sq. yd. to ₹15 lakh per sq. yd, the report showed.

In the 27 Category B colonies, around 12,720 plots are available whose size ranges from 125 sq. yd. to 1750 sq. yd. at an average price of ₹6 lakh per sq. yd. to ₹12 lakh per sq. yd, it noted.

Some of the Category-A and B colonies are Mayfair Garden, Panchsheel Park N Block, Panchsheel Park S and E Blocks, Sadhana Enclave, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Shanti Niketan, Westend, Chankyapuri, Golf Links, JorBagh, Sundar Nagar, Maharani Bagh, Chirah enclave, GK, Green Park, Gulmohar Park, Niti Bagh among others.

Why South Delhi?

“South Delhi is predominantly inhabited by the wealthy class comprising businessmen, lawyers and salaried professionals with taste for luxurious floors and villas. As a result, a lot of new developments on vacant plots or redevelopment of old buildings are being undertaken to suit the taste of the neo-rich next-Gen and cater to the needs of the growing families. The accessibility to entertainment and recreational facilities, family offices, airport and other social infrastructure like schools and hospitals make it an ideal destination,” said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund.

“Consistent demand, reliable and safe investment and substantial returns are the factors driving the South Delhi real estate market and make it the most perfect location for homeownership, either for self-stay or investment for wealth creation and income generation. The real estate in the region boasts of safety of the asset against depreciation of capital.”

“HNIs, NRIs and family offices, who earlier invested in local properties without the cushion of compliance and safety, are making investments in AIFs that invest in these colonies. With returns as high as 18-20% without having to worry about the safety of investment and property upkeep and maintenance, AIFs have opened a new avenue for these investors,” Jalan added.

AIFs have emerged as a transformative tool by not just channelling resources into the real estate sector but also generating high returns for investors. The recent data from SEBI till H1FY25, indicates that the real estate sector attracted ₹75,500 crore investment from AIFs, the highest among all sectors, accounting for 17% share.

Golden Growth Fund is a category II Real Estate focussed Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), designed for real estate investments in South and Lutyens' Delhi, India’s poshest colonies. GGF plans to raise ₹400 crore from investors to buy land and develop real estate projects in South Delhi. It had successfully secured ₹25 crore in the first funding round, which concluded in August.