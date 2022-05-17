Supreme Court grants extension for demolition of Supertech twin towers till Aug 28

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted extension for the demolition of twin towers at Supertech Emerald Court in Noida's Sector 93 area till August 28.

The top court order came on an application moved by Supertech through its interim resolution professional seeking extension of deadline of May 22 on the request made by demolition agency Edifice Engineering. The top court has directed Noida authority to file a status report on compliance of the order.

On February 7, the bench comprising justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant directed Supertech and Edifice Engineering to implement the top court's order on August 31 last year to demolish the Apex and Ceyane towers in the society, which were constructed in violation of the building bylaws.

In its report, the Edifice Engineering told court that two more floors were added to the list for demolition to completely help in bringing the structure down. The firm that the two floors were added after the results of the test blast on April 10 which showed that the structure was stronger than it appeared. The firm said it needed more time to ensure there is no mishap during the blast.

The report further said that the Edifice Engineering's partner firm Jet Demolitions will design the actual demolition and insisted that all the basement floors (including 31 which was initially not in the plan) and the 32nd floor will be made primary blast floors. The addition of these two floors and the extra preparations are the reasons for seeking extensions.

Edifice also cited the need for extra layering to minimise the amount of flying debris and explosives as other reasons.

