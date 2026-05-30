The rise of the ‘rent economy’: Why young Indians no longer want to own everything

For generations, Indians were taught that ownership meant success.

Commercial real estate, once accessible only to large corporations, institutions, or wealthy families, is slowly becoming part of mainstream investment conversations through REITs (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Own a house. Own gold. Own land. Own stability.

The aspiration was deeply emotional, shaped by scarcity, social mobility, and the idea that tangible assets were the safest path to security. But something subtle is changing in India’s cities today. A younger generation is beginning to question whether ownership, in the traditional sense, is always necessary.

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They rent homes. Lease cars. Subscribe instead of buying. Stream instead of collecting. And increasingly, they are beginning to think about real estate in the same way.

This is where one of India’s most interesting financial shifts is quietly unfolding.

Commercial real estate, once accessible only to large corporations, institutions, or wealthy families, is slowly becoming part of mainstream investment conversations through REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts).

And the story is much bigger than finance.

It is about how India’s relationship with ownership itself is evolving.

Ownership once defined identity

To understand why this shift matters, one must grasp how deeply ownership has historically shaped Indian psychology.

A house wasn’t just an asset. It represented arrival.

It was proof that one had ‘made it.’ Parents spent decades saving for homes not simply because they appreciated them, but because they symbolised permanence in an uncertain economy.

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{{^usCountry}} But urban India in 2026 looks very different from the India of the 1990s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But urban India in 2026 looks very different from the India of the 1990s. {{/usCountry}}

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Careers are more fluid. Cities are more transient. Young professionals move across geographies faster than ever before. Startups, remote work, global mobility, and digital lifestyles have changed the meaning of permanence itself.

A generation raised on flexibility no longer sees ownership as the only marker of financial maturity.

Instead, they increasingly value access.

And that mindset is beginning to influence investing behaviour too.

Real estate without the weight of real estate

Traditional property ownership in India comes with emotional prestige but also enormous friction.

There are down payments, registrations, maintenance costs, legal complexities, tenant disputes, liquidity challenges, and years of capital lock-in.

Commercial real estate, meanwhile, remained even more inaccessible. Prime office parks and Grade A commercial assets were largely the playground of institutions and ultra-high-net-worth investors.

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REITs changed that equation.

They introduced the possibility of participating in large-scale income-generating commercial assets without physically buying an office or managing property directly.

For a younger generation that is already comfortable investing digitally, the appeal feels intuitive.

You are not buying ‘a building.’ You are participating in an ecosystem.

That distinction matters.

Indian cities are becoming corporate ecosystems

The rise of REITs also reflects a larger transformation happening across Indian cities.

The modern Indian economy increasingly runs on integrated commercial ecosystems, technology parks, financial districts, retail hubs, mixed-use developments, and global capability centres.

These are not speculative projects waiting for appreciation. They are active, functioning urban infrastructure generating recurring economic activity.

India’s office sector, despite global concerns about remote work, remains one of the strongest globally because multinational companies continue to expand operations here.

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Global Capability Centres (GCCs), in particular, have become major demand drivers across premium office spaces in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Gurugram.

This matters because REITs are ultimately tied to the strength of these underlying ecosystems.

When India’s urban economy grows, institutional commercial real estate grows with it.

A shift from emotional investing to strategic investing

Perhaps the most important transformation here is psychological.

For decades, Indian real estate investing was deeply emotional. People bought property because ‘land never fails,’ because relatives recommended it, or because ownership itself felt reassuring.

REITs introduce a more strategic approach.

Investors begin asking different questions:

What is the rental yield?

What is the occupancy level?

Who are the tenants?

What kind of long-term demand exists in that micro-market?

In other words, real estate begins behaving less like sentiment and more like an asset class.

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That transition signals a deeper maturation of the Indian investing culture.

The future may belong to participation, not possession

India’s younger investors are not rejecting ownership entirely.

They are simply redefining it.

For many, financial freedom today is less about possessing a physical object and more about building flexible, diversified income streams. The future investor may not necessarily dream of ‘owning an office.’ But they may absolutely want to own a share in India’s commercial growth story.

And that may quietly become one of the defining financial shifts of this decade.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not involve any journalistic/editorial involvement by Hindustan Times. The content is for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.