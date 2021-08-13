Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Real Estate / Those owning one flat must not be allowed to own 4-5 cars: Bombay HC
real estate

Those owning one flat must not be allowed to own 4-5 cars: Bombay HC

Hearing a PIL filed by activist Sandeep Thakur, the Bombay high court said that families should “cross-check” if there are enough parking spaces in the housing societies they live in.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The PIL stated that developers do not provide owners with enough parking space for vehicles, and hence, force them to park their cars outside the housing society premises. (Photo by S.Burmaula / Hindustan Times)

The Bombay high court on Thursday said that authorities must not allow families owning only one flat to “have four or five cars” if the former do not have adequate parking space available in their respective housing complexes, news agency PTI reported.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni expressed their concerns over the lack of uniform policy in Maharashtra with regards to designated parking spaces for vehicles.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an activist namely Sandeep Thakur, who is a Navi Mumbai resident, challenging a government circular that amended the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations Rules thereby allowing developers to cut down car parking space in societies.

He stated in his PIL that developers do not provide owners with enough parking space for vehicles, and hence, force them to park their cars outside the housing society premises.

“Reduction in the purchase of new cars is needed. You can't permit one family to have four to five vehicles just because they can afford it. You should cross-check if they have parking spaces or not," the bench noted.

Also Read | Mhada announces lottery for over 8,000 houses: Here's how you can apply

It also raised questions over the rules challenged in the petition, and said that there will be “chaos” if a proper policy on vehicle parking is “not formulated.”

The court further stated that all the city streets are “flooded with vehicles” and everywhere, 30 per cent of the roads is consumed by “parking on both sides,” terming the matter as a “common phenomenon.”

“These are genuine public concerns which have to be taken into consideration to come up with long-term measures…There has to be a policy in place,” the bench added.

The high court has asked the state’s advocate Manish Pable to file a reply to Thakur’s PIL within two weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bombay high court car parking space public interest litigation

Related Stories

others

Greater Noida: 5.8 lakh penalty against 14 housing societies for violating waste rules

PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:38 PM IST
pune news

Society maintenance according to flat area: deputy registrar of housing societies

UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:42 PM IST
pune news

We can vaccinate 1.5 lakh beneficiaries daily, extend drive to housing societies in Pune if we have enough doses: Ajit Pawar

PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:40 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP