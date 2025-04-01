Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

United Spirits sells Mumbai’s prime Malabar Hill property for 172 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 01, 2025 09:01 AM IST

United Spirits said in a regulatory filing that the company’s Board of Directors has approved the sale of the property in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, for ₹172 crore

United Spirits, an alcoholic beverages company, has said that it has sold a residential property in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area for 172 crore.

United Spirits sells Mumbai’s Malabar Hill property for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>172 crore (BMC via PTI Photo)(PTI03_29_2025_000256B) (Photo for representational purposes only)(BMC)
United Spirits sells Mumbai’s Malabar Hill property for 172 crore (BMC via PTI Photo)(PTI03_29_2025_000256B) (Photo for representational purposes only)(BMC)

The company said in a regulatory filing that the company’s Board of Directors has approved the sale of a residential property in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, for 172 crore. The property includes furniture, fixtures, and fittings and comprises a ground floor along with two upper floors.

“This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company today have approved sale of a residential property along with the furniture, fixtures and fittings consisting of ground plus 2 upper floors situated at Malabar Hill (“the said Premises”) belonging to United Sprits Limited (“Company”),” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Directors of financial consulting firm buy 106 crore apartment in Juhu

The buyers are Ajaykumar Dineshkumar Vaghani and Manisha Ajay Vaghani, the regulatory filing said, adding the buyers have no connection with the company's promoters, promoter group, or group companies.

USL is a subsidiary of Diageo and is headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company has been liquidating its non-core assets that were owned by former chairman Vijay Mallya. Mallya stepped down from USL in 2015.

Also Read: Mumbai luxury apartments are selling like hot cakes. What’s driving the surge?

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / United Spirits sells Mumbai’s prime Malabar Hill property for 172 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On