UP CM pitches for replacing Societies Registration Act of 1860 with new law to enhance transparency

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday stressed the urgent need to replace the colonial-era Societies Registration Act with a modern and practical legislation in Uttar Pradesh for clarity on crucial issues such as property protection and speedy resolution of disputes. UP CM Yogi Adityanath called for replacing the colonial-era Societies Act with a modern law to safeguard property and ensure quicker dispute resolution. (Representational photo)(ChatGPT)

He insisted that whether it is a trust or a society, a strong mechanism must be in place to prevent the arbitrary sale of institutional properties for vested interests.

Chairing a meeting attended by the state's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, the chief minister said a new legislation will introduce contemporary provisions to strengthen registration, renewal, property management, and financial transparency.

Adityanath noted that the existing Act of 1860 "lacks clarity on crucial issues" such as transparency, accountability, cancellation of inactive or suspicious institutions, property protection, and speedy resolution of disputes related to membership, management, and elections.

Current rules on audits, financial discipline, and preventing fund misuse have also been described as "inadequate". He said a new law "must safeguard transparency, accountability, and the interests of its (societies') members".

Terming the appointment of administrators in disputes "inappropriate", Adityanath underlined that management committees of societies should regulate institutions independently with minimum interference from government or local administration.

Highlighting that more than eight lakh institutions are registered in Uttar Pradesh across education, healthcare, social harmony, rural development, industry, and sports sectors, the chief minister said it is essential to streamline systems governing their operations.

"The new law will have strict provisions for dissolving inactive or dubious institutions, protecting their properties, and ensuring time-bound dispute resolution," he said.

Adityanath also said that registration and renewal processes should be made fully online, KYC-based, and time-bound, with a stronger framework for accountability and financial audits.

Instructing officials to expedite the drafting of the new law, the chief minister said all necessary provisions must be incorporated to ensure that registered institutions can function more effectively, contribute to social welfare, and uphold the values of transparency and good governance.