Premium flexible workspace provider WeWork India on October 9 said that it has added the 61st building to its portfolio - WeWork 37 Cunningham spanning over 61,120 square feet in Bengaluru. WeWork India launches 61,000-sq ft office space in Bengaluru(WeWork India)

Spread across four floors, the latest facility harbours 891 desks, the company statement said. “Catering to a more executive aesthetic with sustainable design, and bespoke services -- WeWork 37 Cunningham distinguishes itself from other WeWork India locations,” the statement added.

The building is LEED Core, Shell Gold, and WELL Gold Certified, and members here will have access to expert support for obtaining ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety) and ISO 14001 (Environmental Management) certifications, per the statement.

“With the launch of WeWork 37 Cunningham, we are proud to introduce our most premium workspace to date. There is a growing demand from large enterprises, MNCs, and C-suite executives, and high profile members for a workspace that is more than just an office,” said Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India.

“From premium workstations to personalised amenities and concierge services, every detail of 37 Cunningham has been carefully curated to cater to the needs of today's C-suite executives and enterprise teams,” Virwani added.

90,000 desks part of company's portfolio

Over the past seven years, WeWork India has added over 90,000 desks to its portfolio across 8 cities namely Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. It caters to clients across the spectrum, ranging from solopreneurs to startups and Fortune 500 companies.

The company's overall footprint spans 8 million square feet across 61 locations.