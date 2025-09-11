Where to buy a ₹1 crore home in the Thane real estate market?

Once seen as a satellite town, Thane has transformed into one of the most sought-after residential destinations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Excellent connectivity through the Eastern Express Highway, Ghodbunder Road, and upcoming metro corridors has driven steady demand from both end-users and investors. Significantly more affordable than Mumbai, Thane offers better value for money. For buyers with a budget of around ₹1 crore, several leading developers are offering 1 BHK units in well-connected locations. More affordable than Mumbai, Thane offers better value for money, with several leading developers offering 1 BHK units in well-connected areas for around ₹1 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

Experts point out that while property values in Thane have risen consistently over the past five years driven by infrastructure upgrades and spillover demand from Mumbai, the city still offers comparatively better value. Homes priced around ₹1 crore in Thane are more affordable than many suburban pockets of Mumbai, where rates run significantly higher. Strategically located about 30–35 km from South Mumbai’s Colaba and just 25 minutes from Bandra, Thane is well-placed for daily commuters.

Future infrastructure projects such as the Thane-Borivali tunnel, additional metro lines, and enhanced links to Navi Mumbai are expected to further strengthen the city’s real estate market.

Blending urban convenience with ample green spaces, Thane continues to attract homebuyers across segments. A 1 BHK unit (450–550 sq. ft.) is available at around ₹1 crore, with popular affordable clusters in Kolshet Road, Ghodbunder Road, Kasarvadavali, and Vartak Nagar, particularly appealing to first-time buyers and middle-income families.

According to a report by Anarock, 65,800 units were launched in Thane between FY 2020 and FY 2025. Nearly 45% of the overall new supply in this period comprised 2BHKs, 42% of the supply was 1BHKs, 3BHKs comprised an 11% share, and 4BHKs just 2%.

“A homebuyer in Thane has options ranging from a 1 BHK to a compact 2.5 BHK or even a small 3 BHK of about 900 sq ft, spread across a 14 km stretch. In premium locations like Naupada, Pokhran 2 and Hiranandani Estate, a 1 BHK of around 400–450 sq ft carpet area costs about ₹1 crore. In contrast, in areas such as Anand Nagar and Bhayandarpada, similar-sized 1 BHKs are priced at ₹50–60 lakh. Likewise, 2 BHK units with 500–700 sq ft carpet area are available in the ₹1 crore range in locations like Kolshet, Waghbil and Kasarvadavli,” said Ritesh Mehta, senior director and head (North and West), Residential Services and Developer Initiatives, JLL India.

"In locations like Kasarvadavli or surrounding locations, standalone buildings with old construction can have 3 BHK options within the ₹1 to 1.10 crore range. But the carpet would be below 900 to 1000 sq ft. However, if we consider locations in Thane district, like in Kalyan and Dombivali near Thane, 3 BHK apartments of approximately 1000 sq ft to 1200 sq ft are also easily available in both ready and under construction with a good brand name like Lodha, Runwal, providing all amenities as well," Mehta said.

Resale housing options Here’s a look at a few projects offering 1BHKs for ₹1 crore in the resale market.

Hiranandani Estate, Thane Spread across 250+ acres, Hiranandani Estate is one of Thane’s most prominent integrated townships, offering 1, 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments. Prices begin at around ₹90 lakh for a 1 BHK (approximately 400 sq. ft.).

The gated community comes with infrastructure comprising clubhouses, swimming pools, sports courts, landscaped greens, a school, hospital, retail high street, and a business park. Residents also enjoy premium lifestyle amenities such as a spa, gym, open lawns, and recreation areas.

Indoors: Apartments feature a spacious living and dining area with large windows overlooking the city or landscaped gardens. Kitchens are semi-modular with granite countertops and provisions for modern appliances. The master bedroom includes an attached bath and wardrobe niche, while the additional bedroom offers flexibility for children or a home office. Flooring is finished with vitrified tiles and bathrooms feature premium fittings.

Outdoors: The township has wide internal roads, landscaped gardens, schools, hospitals, shopping complexes, and recreation spaces, all within walking distance, ensuring a self-sustained community.

Connectivity: Hiranandani Estate enjoys seamless access via Ghodbunder Road, connecting to both Mumbai and Thane. The Eastern Express Highway and Western suburbs are easily accessible. Powai is about an hour’s drive, while Mumbai International Airport is 60–120 minutes away, depending on traffic.

Raymond Realty, Thane Another major development in Thane is Raymond Realty, spread across 100 acres of the Raymond Group’s land bank and being developed in phases. The project offers a mix of 1, 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences, with 1 BHK units (approx. 400 sq. ft.) priced at around ₹1 crore.

Amenities and outdoor spaces: Designed as a modern gated township, it features 40–50 lifestyle amenities including clubhouses, swimming pools, sports courts, landscaped gardens, yoga zones, and high-street retail. Residents enjoy well-planned open spaces that promote both recreation and community living.

Interiors: Apartments offer spacious living areas, vitrified tile flooring, and French windows for ample natural light. Kitchens come with granite counters and modular provisions. The master suite includes an attached bathroom with premium fittings, and select layouts offer balconies overlooking gardens or the skyline.

Connectivity: Raymond Realty is located 15–20 minutes from Thane Railway Station, with upcoming metro stations in close proximity. It also has easy access to the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Ghodbunder Road, ensuring smooth connectivity to Mumbai and other parts of Thane.