Where to buy 50 lakh- 7 crore homes in Thane real estate market

Thane, once considered a satellite town to Mumbai, has today emerged as one of the most preferred residential hubs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Well-connected by the Eastern Express Highway, Ghodbunder Road, and upcoming metro lines, the city has seen a steady rise in demand from both end-users and investors. Thane, once considered a satellite town to Mumbai, has today emerged as one of the most preferred residential hubs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)(Mehul Thakkar)

Experts note that while property values in Thane have risen steadily in the last five years due to infrastructure upgrades and demand from Mumbai spillover, homes priced at ₹1 crore continue to offer relatively better value compared to Mumbai suburbs, where prices have surged far higher.

It is approximately 30-35 km from South Mumbai’s Colaba area and about 25 minutes from Bandra.

The upcoming Thane-Borivali tunnel, metro corridors, and improved connectivity to Navi Mumbai are expected to further boost the real estate market. Combining urban convenience with ample green spaces, Thane offers a diverse range of housing options to suit all types of buyers. From budget-friendly studios and 1BHK apartments to spacious 2BHK, 3BHK, and luxurious villas, the city has something for everyone.

Studio apartments range from 250 to 400 sq. ft., 1BHK apartments from 450 to 550 sq. ft., 2BHK apartments from 600 to 800 sq. ft., and 3BHK apartments from 1,000 to 1,500 sq. ft. For larger families or luxury seekers, 4BHK units span 2,000 to 3,500 sq. ft., while villas and penthouses range from 3,500 sq. ft. to 10,000 sq. ft.

Even Bollywood stars typically associated with high-end neighbourhoods in South Mumbai have chosen Thane for its peaceful atmosphere, larger living spaces, and green surroundings.

Some of them who have invested in the Thane real estate market include:

As per reports, Ajay Devgn owns a property in the upscale Hiranandani Estate, a prestigious luxury enclave offering both apartments and villas. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, the popular celebrity couple has invested in a property in Thane, with Genelia frequently sharing glimpses of their life in the area on social media. While Shilpa Shetty’s primary residence is in Mumbai, she also owns a property in Thane.

Housing options and the price range of apartments in Thane:

Affordable housing ( ₹ 50 lakh to ₹ 1.5 crore)

Thane offers several budget-friendly options, especially in areas like Kolshet Road, Ghodbunder Road, and Kasarvadavali. These locations are popular among first-time buyers and middle-income families.

1BHK and 2BHK apartments cost anything between ₹50 lakh and ₹1.5 crore, depending on the location and amenities. The per sq ft price ranges from ₹6,500 to ₹12,000 per sq ft.

Studio apartments in Thane generally range from ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh, depending on the location, amenities, and size of the unit. Areas like Kolshet Road, Ghodbunder Road, and Vartak Nagar typically offer options at the lower end of the price spectrum.

Mid-range housing ( ₹1.5 crore to ₹3 crore)

For those looking for more spacious homes, Pokhran Road, Wagle Estate, and Vartak Nagar offer a good mix of affordability and quality.

The price range of 2BHK and 3BHK apartments range from ₹1.5 crore to ₹3 crore for apartments that provide better amenities and larger living spaces (around 800 to 1,200 sq ft). The price per sq ft ranges from ₹12,000 to ₹22,000 per sq ft.

Premium housing ( ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore)

Thane is also home to luxury developments, particularly in areas like Hiranandani Estate, Majiwada, and Thane West. These areas are well-developed, with high-rise residential towers offering top-tier amenities such as swimming pools, gyms, and clubhouses.

3BHKs start around ₹3 crore and can go up to ₹5 crore, depending on the size (1,200 to 1,800 sq ft) and the level of luxury. The price per sq ft ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 per sq ft.

Luxury housing ( ₹5 crore to ₹7 crore)

For those seeking exclusivity and opulence, Thane West and Hiranandani Estate feature upscale residences with sprawling layouts and premium finishes. 4BHK and luxury villas cost anything from ₹5 crore and can touch ₹7 crore or more. The price per sq ft ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per sq ft.

Gated communities, villas and bungalows ( ₹ 5 crore to ₹ 20 crore)

Thane also offers a range of luxurious villas and gated communities in areas like Golden Valley, Yeoor Hills, and Majiwada, attracting high-net-worth individuals seeking larger properties with privacy and green surroundings. Larger bungalows are also located (3,000+ sq ft) in these upscale areas. Prices of villas and bungalows start from ₹5 crore. The price per sq ft starts from ₹50,000 per sq ft.

Rental values

Affordable areas such as Kolshet Road, Ghodbunder Road, and Kasarvadavali command rents in the range of ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month.Mid-segment areas such as Majiwada and Vartak Nagar command rents in the range of ₹25,000 to ₹35,000 per month for 2BHK options.

Popular with young professionals, Majiwada and Vartak Nagar are well-connected and have good social infrastructure, such as schools, hospitals, and shopping centers. Rentals in premium areas such as Hiranandani Estate, Yeoor Hills range from ₹35,000 to ₹50,000 per month. High-end developments in areas like Hiranandani Estate offer a higher standard of living, with added amenities like swimming pools, gyms, and landscaped gardens. Rents here are anywhere above ₹1 lakh per month.

Other things to know before you buy

Maintenance costs: In Thane, basic maintenance charges for residential societies typically range from ₹1 to ₹3 per sq ft per month for services like lifts, water, common electricity, and repairs.

Property taxes: According to local brokers, the property tax for a 1BHK apartment in Thane is around ₹10,000 per annum. However, they cautioned that the final figure depends on 12 different categories, and the amount quoted is only an indicative ballpark.

Schools: Vasant Vihar High School and Jr College, New Horizon Scholars School, Holy Cross Convent High School, Lodha World School, St. Joseph’s English High School among others

Shopping malls: Viviana Mall, Korum Mall, Metro Junction Mall among others.

Hospitals: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Lakecity Hospital, Lifeline Hospital, Ayush Multispeciality Hospital, Medicare Hospital, Bethany Hospital among others.