Average housing prices along the Yamuna Expressway have surged 157%, from ₹3,700 per sq ft in 2022 to ₹9,500 per sq ft in 2026, translating into a CAGR of around 27%, driven by infrastructure development such as the Noida International Airport and improved connectivity, according to Square Yards’ report, India’s Next Growth Corridor: Yamuna Expressway. The report describes the corridor as NCR's ‘affordability bridge’, offering relatively lower entry prices than established markets such as Noida and Gurugram

Yamuna Expressway region, once known for its relatively affordable property prices, is witnessing a significant shift driven by large-scale infrastructure development, improved connectivity, and major investments.(Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay) more less

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The average price for an apartment is ₹9,500 per sq ft currently as against ₹8,900 per sq ft in 2025, ₹8,000 per sq ft in 2024, ₹5,000 per sq ft in 2023 and ₹3,700 per sq ft in 2022, the report said.

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It examined the 165-km, six-lane, access-controlled expressway connecting Greater Noida and Agra. Operational since 2012, it has reduced the Noida–Agra journey to about 100 minutes from nearly four hours. The corridor spans six districts in Uttar Pradesh and falls under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). Its population is projected to reach 3.5 million (35 lakh) by 2031.

The report identifies around 200 residential projects underway in the corridor. The housing market includes a range of price points, with apartment prices between ₹75 lakh and ₹5 crore and estimated rental yields of about 2.20% per annum. Its product mix also includes plotted developments that attract early-stage investors and villas aimed at the premium segment.

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{{^usCountry}} A separate Square Yards report, Runway to Realty: How Noida International Airport Is Reshaping Real Estate, described a gradual shift from speculative investment towards end-user demand. It links that shift to employment opportunities, integrated townships and improved liveability, with housing forming part of a wider airport-led commercial, logistics, industrial and institutional ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A separate Square Yards report, Runway to Realty: How Noida International Airport Is Reshaping Real Estate, described a gradual shift from speculative investment towards end-user demand. It links that shift to employment opportunities, integrated townships and improved liveability, with housing forming part of a wider airport-led commercial, logistics, industrial and institutional ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

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The corridor is anchored by the newly launched Noida International Airport and supported by operational links, including the Ganga Expressway and the Delhi–Faridabad–Ballabgarh–Palwal Expressway. Proposed projects, including a Delhi Metro extension to the airport, the Ghaziabad–Jewar Regional Rapid Transit System and an orbital rail corridor, could further strengthen connectivity. The airport is estimated to create 5,000 direct jobs over the next five years.

“This region, once known for its relatively affordable property prices, is witnessing a significant shift driven by large-scale infrastructure development, improved connectivity, and major investments. These developments are steadily reshaping its residential real estate landscape, positioning it among the country’s emerging premium property markets. Going forward, some areas along the corridor could see substantial price appreciation and potentially rival, or even surpass, established markets such as Gurugram,” said Rahul Purohit, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Square Yards.

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Also Read: Noida International Airport takes wing: How it could impact property prices, housing demand and office markets

“The corridor offers a rental yield of 2.20% per annum, but the story is far from over. With the Noida International Airport and expanding industrial clusters reshaping the region, the next phase of growth is likely to be driven by employment, end-user demand and a more mature residential ecosystem,” said Sunita Mishra, Vice President – Research & Insights at Square Yards.

An affordable alternative to Noida and Gurugram

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The report positions the corridor as NCR’s ‘affordability bridge,’ offering more accessible entry points than mature, higher-priced markets such as Noida and Gurugram. It also cautions that the corridor is still evolving. Infrastructure gaps and uneven development across sectors could limit near-term occupancy and investment.

Delays in infrastructure or industrial projects, policy changes, and shifts in demand could affect returns. Timely execution will be critical to unlocking the corridor’s potential as an NCR real estate destination, it said.

Also Read: First Jewar Airport, now F1: Will Formula 1 revival be the next real estate boost for Yamuna Expressway?

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