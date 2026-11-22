The Supreme Court has directed the Noida Authority to grant registry permissions for 7,802 apartments in the Sports City projects in Sector 150, bringing relief to homebuyers who have been waiting for years to register their properties. The Supreme Court has directed the Noida Authority to grant registry permissions for 7,802 apartments in the Sports City projects in Sector 150 (File HT photo) more

The Noida Authority had withheld registry permissions, citing a condition that developers must mortgage 20% of the apartments in each society to become eligible. The Supreme Court, however, allowed registrations in completed projects without insisting on this condition.

Developers had already cleared their housing land dues to the Noida Authority to become eligible for registry permissions. However, the authority subsequently introduced an additional condition requiring the mortgaging of 20% of the apartments, citing the developers' failure to construct the stipulated sports facilities in their respective projects, officials said.

Krishan Krunesh, chief executive officer, Noida Authority said, "We had asked the realtors to keep 20 percent flats in mortgage if they haven't developed sports facilities. The SC in its order has removed this condition of mortgage. We will implement this order and start executing the registry to bring relief to the homebuyers."

The projects with apartments ready for registration include Samridhi Luxuriya Avenue (800 flats), Samridhi Daksh Avenue (455 flats), Godrej Palm Retreat (856 flats), Godrej Nest (1,090 flats), ATS Pious and Orchard (1,661 flats), Prateek Canary (670 flats) and Tata Eureka Park (2,270 flats), officials said.

"Since, all payments due in respect of the plot SC-02/H I have been fully paid to NOIDA along with due compliance with sports facility requirements, if any, as confirmed by NOIDA, the condition no. 12 imposed vide order dated 24.11.2025 in SLP [C] No. 6118/2025 shall not be applicable to the Plot SC-02/H&I. Hence, there shall be no requirement for creation of a lien on 20% units of each constructed tower on the Plot SC-02/H&I," said the SC order.

Also Read: Noida Sports City: Authority likely to take up revised layouts, homebuyers’ objections at its upcoming board meeting

"Such conditional occupancy certificates shall be subject to the final outcome of the Special Leave Petitions and any directions that may be passed by this Court. All consequent and necessary approvals in respect of the plot SC-02/H&I required for completion of the Project shall be granted by NOIDA within a period of six weeks from today, in accordance with law," said the order.

"Registration of conveyance deeds in respect of those units in SC-02/H&I plot, where conditional Occupancy Certificate(s) has been received, shall be commenced at the earliest and NOIDA shall facilitate the tri-partite registration process with the Applicant and homebuyers, within a period of six weeks from today," said the order delivered by the bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale.

Authority to implement SC order; CREDAI welcomes relief for homebuyers Noida Authority chief architect and town planner Meena Bhargava said the authority would implement the Supreme Court's order. “The SC directions will be honoured and implemented as per the order,” Bhargav said.

The Supreme Court will next hear the matter on November 26, 2026.

Developers have welcomed the order, saying it will bring relief to homebuyers and the real estate industry after years of delays.

“This is a big relief for homebuyers. Not only homebuyers but developers, too, are distressed by the delay in registrations. We had requested the Supreme Court and the Noida Authority to grant registry permissions for completed housing projects where there is no obligation to develop sports facilities and the land cost dues have already been paid. Following the SC order, we hope the Noida Authority will grant permissions for tripartite lease deeds at the earliest. The delay has affected both the business interests of developers and the families of homebuyers,” said Dinesh Gupta, president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), Western Uttar Pradesh chapter.

Also Read: SC greenlights conditional OCs in Noida’s Sector 150; What it means for Sports City projects

Homebuyers have also welcomed the Supreme Court's order, saying they have been seeking registry permissions for the past five years.

“So far, the Supreme Court's order has brought relief to only a few completed housing projects. We hope it will also benefit buyers in other projects that are part of the Sports City development,” said Aayush Singh, a homebuyer.

Noida Sports City: How a 798-acre sports infrastructure plan stalled The Sports City concept dates back to 2004, when the Noida Authority planned sports infrastructure for the Commonwealth Games. Four schemes were launched between 2010-11 and 2015-16, covering 32.3 lakh sqm (798 acres), with 70% earmarked for sports facilities, said officials.

A CAG report flagged irregularities, including allotments without required approvals. On January 18, 2021, the Authority halted development activities, including map approvals and occupancy-related processes. Later, the CAG report was tabled before the Public Accounts Committee, Uttar Pradesh, which disposed of the CAG observations regarding the Sports City on August 29, 2024