Noida approves Model Building Regulations 2026 to enable tall buildings and high-density development but is the city ready?

Noida is preparing for a new phase of vertical growth, with the Noida Authority board last week approving the adoption of the Model Building Regulations, 2026, cleared by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet earlier this month. The move could pave the way for higher-density development by removing the floor area ratio (FAR) cap on plots along roads wider than 45 metres, potentially allowing construction of tall buildings, subject to compliance with ground setback norms, fire safety requirements, aviation height clearances and mandatory structural audits. Noida’s new building regulations could pave the way for high-rise developments, with the removal of the FAR cap on group housing plots along roads wider than 45 metres, subject to safety and planning clearances. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated photo)

The decision was taken at the Authority's 224th board meeting, chaired by Deepak Kumar, Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure and industrial development commissioner and Noida Authority chairman.

Noida Authority CEO Krishna Karunesh told the Hindustan Times newspaper that the board had decided to constitute a committee comprising officials from the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities to examine the implementation of the regulations and identify issues requiring decisions at the board level.

The move could unlock new development potential, improve land-use efficiency and encourage the construction of skyscrapers. However, experts caution that taller buildings will require stronger civic infrastructure, more stringent safety scrutiny and a rethink of the city's approach to urban planning.

The new regulations The new regulations propose removing the maximum floor area ratio (FAR) cap for group housing projects on plots along roads at least 45 metres wide. The existing maximum permissible FAR for group housing in Noida is 3.5. FAR is the ratio of a building's total floor area to the size of the plot on which it stands. A higher FAR allows developers to construct more floor space on the same parcel of land, potentially translating into more apartments, taller buildings and better utilisation of expensive urban land.

However, removing the FAR ceiling does not mean developers can build without restrictions. Ground setbacks, fire safety requirements, aviation height clearances and mandatory structural audits will continue to determine the scale and feasibility of individual projects.

Atul Gupta, president of the Noida chapter of the Uttar Pradesh Architectural Association, told the Hindustan Times newspaper that increased density could pressure civic infrastructure. “The new regulations allowing increased density with additional floor area ratio mean more traffic, waste generation, and population. It will overburden the existing infrastructure. The authority and the state government must keep these issues in mind,” Gupta said.

Which areas stand to benefit? The biggest beneficiaries are likely to be prime arterial stretches and locations with access to wider roads, including Sector 150, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and areas around the Jewar airport.

According to Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman of ANAROCK Group, the move marks a significant shift towards high-density vertical expansion across the region. The new framework could create opportunities for developments of up to 80 storeys, subject to compliance with safety, setback and aviation requirements.

“This marks a transformative shift toward high-density vertical expansion across Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway belt. By removing FAR caps on road corridors wider than 45 meters, the new rules create clear headroom for high-rise developments - potentially up to 80 storeys - as long as projects conform to strict ground setbacks, fire safety protocols, aviation height clearances, and mandatory structural audits,” he said.

“Prime arterial belts such as Sector 150, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and the Jewar airport zone are best positioned to capitalise on this vertical zoning. While enhanced land-use efficiency will boost long-term housing supply, initial development will naturally lean toward premium residential and commercial offerings to offset high skyscraper construction costs, with long-term price stability depending on municipal infrastructure scaling,” he said.

Importantly, the introduction of a 60-day deemed-approval framework will markedly lower pre-construction timelines and holding costs, and improve profitability for developers across the region.

The longer-term impact on housing affordability, however, will depend on how effectively additional development potential is translated into a wider range of housing options and whether civic infrastructure expands alongside construction, experts said.

More homes on the same land, but at what cost? For developers, removing the FAR ceiling offers an opportunity to spread the cost of expensive land across more apartments. Sarang Kulkarni, managing director of Descon Ventures, said that in locations with high land prices, increasing the number of apartments on a plot could help reduce the land cost per unit.

For instance, if a developer spends ₹100 crore acquiring land and builds 100 apartments, the land cost alone works out to ₹1 crore per apartment. If the same plot accommodates 300–400 apartments, the land cost gets distributed across a much larger number of homes, potentially lowering the per-unit cost, he explains.

One way to ensure that the benefits of higher development potential reach a wider section of buyers could be to link additional FSI or removal of FAR restrictions to affordable housing commitments at specified price points, he suggests.

Kulkarni also pointed out that height restrictions could continue in certain areas. Developers would need to comply with progressively larger setbacks as building height increases and obtain the necessary clearances from the Airports Authority of India.

Will construction costs rise? The move towards taller buildings will also change the engineering requirements of residential projects. Abhay Gupta, a structural engineer, said removing the FAR cap may not necessarily increase population density in proportion to the additional construction potential, but it is likely to encourage taller buildings.

Towers rising 30–35 floors or more could require different foundation systems, including pile and raft foundations. Conventional raft foundations may be inadequate for very tall structures, particularly given the region's high seismicity.

While these changes could increase construction costs, the impact is unlikely to be dramatic, Gupta said, estimating the additional cost at around ₹25 per sq ft. The engineering requirements, however, will extend beyond foundations. Taller buildings will need specialised lift systems, water supply arrangements and plumbing infrastructure, supported by stringent quality controls.

Developers will also need to engage facility management agencies with proven experience in maintaining high-rise buildings. Steel-concrete composite construction could become more popular as projects move towards greater heights, Gupta added.

Why Noida may need a Tall Buildings Committee Allowing taller buildings will require a more rigorous approval mechanism, experts say.

Gupta suggested that Noida could consider setting up a specialised body along the lines of Mumbai's Tall Buildings Committee. Such a mechanism would subject high-rise proposals to detailed technical scrutiny and ensure that comprehensive approvals are obtained before building plans are cleared.

The scrutiny would need to cover structural stability, foundation design, fire safety, evacuation systems, lift infrastructure and the capacity to maintain buildings over their lifecycle. The question is not simply how high developers can build, but whether the city has the institutional and emergency-response infrastructure to support such development, said Gupta.

Hyderabad's model offers lessons, but also raises questions The comparison with Hyderabad is particularly relevant as Noida considers a shift towards higher-density vertical development. Hyderabad's building regulations provide for progressively larger setbacks as a building gets taller.

"For every additional six metres in height, the setback increases by 0.5 metres, ensuring that taller structures have more open space around them and adequate clearance for fire rescue operations at greater heights,” explains Sarang.

In Noida, however, the proposed framework provides for fixed setbacks of 15 metres and 12 metres once a building exceeds 50 metres. This means that a 100-metre tower and a 200-metre tower could be subject to the same setback requirements, despite the substantial difference in height, he said.

This raises questions about whether the additional demands of very tall buildings have been adequately factored into the regulations, particularly regarding firefighting, evacuation, and emergency rescue infrastructure, he said.

The taller a building, the more sophisticated the firefighting systems and rescue mechanisms it requires. Noida will therefore need to assess whether its existing emergency-response infrastructure can cope with a growing number of high-rise developments, he said.

Are 45-metre-wide roads suitable for residential towers? Another issue is the location of residential developments along major arterial roads. Roads at least 45 metres wide offer connectivity and make high-density development more feasible. However, they also carry substantial through traffic, which can generate considerable noise and affect residents' quality of life.

“Residential buildings located directly along highways and major traffic corridors may not always provide the quiet, comfortable living environment that homebuyers expect. While connectivity is important, experts argue that residential projects could be positioned slightly away from major traffic corridors, with convenient access to arterial roads. The challenge for Noida will be to balance connectivity and land-use efficiency with liveability,” adds Sarang.

What do homebuyers and apartment owners say? For apartment owners, the removal of FAR restrictions represents an opportunity for urban growth, but it also raises questions about whether infrastructure and safety standards will keep pace.

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Rajiva Singh, founder of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA), described the adoption of the Model Building Regulations, 2026, as a progressive urban development reform aimed at maximising land utilisation, accelerating approvals and modernising the skyline of Gautam Buddh Nagar. However, he cautioned that lifting FAR limits and permitting taller high-rises would place considerable responsibility on the Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and developers.

“Without parallel upgrades to firefighting capabilities, electricity grid capacity, drainage and sewage networks, parking, solid waste management and traffic infrastructure, rapid verticalisation could compromise safety and put pressure on civic services. Strict structural compliance and regular audits would also be essential,” he said.

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