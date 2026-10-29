New building code sets stage for Noida’s vertical growth

The Noida Authority board on Wednesday approved the adoption of the Model Building Regulations, 2026, cleared by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet earlier this month, potentially paving the way for higher-density vertical development in the city. The new regulations propose removing the maximum floor area ratio (FAR) cap for group housing projects on plots along roads at least 45 metres wide. (HT Photo)

The new regulations propose removing the maximum floor area ratio (FAR) cap for group housing projects on plots along roads at least 45 metres wide. The existing maximum permissible FAR for group housing in Noida is 3.5.

FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the plot on which it stands. A higher FAR allows more floor space to be developed on a given plot.

Town planning expert Atul Gupta, president of the Noida chapter of the Uttar Pradesh Architectural Association, cautioned that increased density could put pressure on civic infrastructure.

“The new regulations allowing increased density with additional floor area ratio mean more traffic, waste generation, and population. It will overburden the existing infrastructure. The authority and the state government must keep these issues in mind,” Gupta said.

In a statement, Noida Authority chief executive officer Krishna Karunesh said the board had decided to constitute a committee comprising officials from the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities to examine the implementation of the regulations and identify matters requiring decisions at the board level.

The decision was taken at the authority’s 224th board meeting, chaired by Deepak Kumar, Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure and industrial development commissioner and Noida Authority chairman.

The board also approved the Uttar Pradesh Private Business Park Development Scheme, 2025, and decided to invite requests for proposals (RFPs) to select a master developer for the proposed AI City-cum-Business Park in Noida.

The project will accommodate facilities related to artificial intelligence, global capability centres (GCCs), information technology and IT-enabled services, research, startups and skill development. The master developer will be selected through a competitive e-bidding process.

The board also gave in-principle approval to a land allotment scheme for institutional IT and IT-enabled services use in Sector 147. The scheme will cover 68,000 square metres of land, officials said.

In another decision, the board approved a scheme to develop an integrated automobile complex on 12,596 square metres of commercial land in Sector 105. The entire plot will be allotted to a single lessee through a single-bid process.

The project will have a permissible FAR of 4, a maximum building height of 20 metres and parking facilities within the plot, in accordance with applicable norms.

To address parking requirements for trucks and other goods carriers, the board approved the final report of the City Logistics Plan and decided to forward it to the state government for approval.

The plan assesses industrial and commercial activity, freight movement, traffic management and logistics infrastructure to develop a roadmap tailored to Noida’s requirements, officials said.

Its objectives include improving the efficiency of goods transportation and distribution, reducing logistics costs, easing traffic congestion, minimising environmental impact and improving coordination among government departments, industrial units and transport operators. The plan is expected to facilitate business operations and support economic activity in the city, officials added.