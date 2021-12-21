Following CAG report, homebuyers in Noida stare at uncertain future

People who bought flats in group housing projects under the ‘Sports City Scheme’ in Noida stare at uncertainty after the audit report released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) revealed “irregularities in the allotment of land” in the city, which caused an alleged revenue loss of ₹14,000 crore.

Many homebuyers even worry that they will not be compensated for the losses, even after suffering for the past 10 years as they are still waiting for getting their properties registered.

This comes after the CAG, in its performance audit report, claimed “gaps in the governance structure of the Noida authority”, which has translated into extremely poor outcomes for all principal stakeholders including the authority, the government of Uttar Pradesh, industries, and the public, specifically the homebuyers.

In January this year, the Noida authority decided to ban the sale and purchase of plots or flats under the group housing scheme named ‘Sports City’. It also put a ban on the issuance of commencement certificates which are required to start construction works on new realty projects in Noida sectors 79, 150 and 151. The land there was allotted for group housing projects under the ‘Sports City’ scheme.

The move comes after the Noida authority realised that most of the developers there barely constructed sports facilities there and also flouted the rules. Many even indulged in sale or purchase of plots meant for housing and sports facilities, said the officials.

“The Noida authority said that after the CAG audit report will make ways for execution of flat registries, but even after the report was tabled in the state assembly, the confusion prevails. What is next? We have met top officials of the Noida authority, and other stakeholders, but we see no hope. We think only the court can do justice to us, so we are planning to file a case in the matter,” said Ashok Vardhan, founder of 7X Sports City Foundation — an aggrieved group formed for sports facility buyers.

Nearly 6,000 buyers in Sector 79, and 9,000 buyers in Sector 150 have been waiting to register their properties in Noida. 20 developers in these sectors are also facing similar issues.

“The authority has failed to address our issues related to the flat registry for the past five years. We do not understand why the system failed. If they were aware of anomalies, then why did they not allow the sale of flats? Why did the authority let middle-class buyers get stuck in this mess? And now, there is no solution,” said CV Singh, a homebuyer in Sector 150.

“We are ready to develop sports facilities, but the authority is yet to provide land for the same. We are ready to co-operate because we want issues of homebuyers’ related to registry be solved. We hope things will be solved and issues of buyers will be addressed at the earliest. Investment of ₹50,000 crore is at stake in the Sports City, so we are hopeful that the state government will discuss the issue with the authority,” said Subodh Goyal, secretary of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI).

The authority chief executive officer, Ritu Maheshwari, said, “We will follow instructions of the state government on the Sports City and other important issues soon. Developers should have constructed the sports facilities on 70% land of the total allotted land, before constructing group housings according to the rules. So, they are at fault, and we have taken corrective measures to right the wrongs in this matter and others too. How can the registry happen before the developers clear all financial dues and follow the rules mentioned in the lease deed. Now, since the CAG audit report has been tabled in the state assembly, the state government will decide further on this and then issue instructions to the authority. We will implement directions by the state government as and when we receive the same.”