Yogi, others pay tribute to Kanshi Ram on death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and leaders of various political parties in Uttar Pradesh paid tribute to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram on his 20th death anniversary on Friday, remembering his contribution to social justice and the empowerment of marginalised communities. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

In a post on X, Yogi said Kanshi Ram gave a powerful voice to social justice, equality and the rights of marginalised sections. “His struggle for social participation and the empowerment of deprived sections inspires us to build a society enriched with equal opportunities, dignity, and rights,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who paid floral tribute to the BSP founder, at his official residence in Lucknow, said Kanshi Ram dedicated his life to promoting social harmony, equal opportunities and empowering marginalised communities.

Maurya said his efforts to ensure dignity, rights, and equal participation for all sections of society would always be remembered. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also paid tribute to Kanshi Ram.

Samajwadi Party described Kanshi Ram as a “pioneer of social justice”. The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress also paid its respects to the Dalit leader. Born in Punjab’s Rupnagar on March 15, 1934, Kanshi Ram worked to uplift and politically mobilise backward classes. He founded the Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti and the All India Backwards (SC/ST/OBC) and Minorities Communities Employees’ Federation (BAMCEF) in 1971, before floating the BSP in 1984.

He died in Delhi on October 9, 2006. Kanshi Ram represented Hoshiarpur in Punjab in the Lok Sabha from 1996 to 1997 and Etawah in Uttar Pradesh from 1991 to 1996. He also served as a Rajya Sabha member from 1998 to 2004. (With agency inputs)