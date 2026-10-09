South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Sandpaper Gate backdrop looms large; series gets underway in Durban
South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Follow the latest score and updates from the first Test of the three-match series.
South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: The high-profile three-match series between the two powerhouses finally gets underway on Friday. South Africa already announced their playing XI a day prior to the start of the Test, including both Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj. Anrich Nortje’s pace will add another dimension to the attack, while Marco Jansen and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder provide further options for captain Temba Bavuma....Read More
Australia, meanwhile, have their own concerns ahead of the series opener. Cameron Green has been ruled out with an abdominal strain, while Josh Inglis is unavailable because of a fractured finger. Nic Maddinson has been brought into the squad as selectors weigh up their batting options, with Cooper Connolly also in contention for a place.
Playing XIs:
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje.
Australia:
Where will the live streaming be available?
The 1st Test between South Africa and Australia will be available for live streaming on Fancode app and website. On TV, the series opener will be broadcast live on the EuroSport channel.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Test between South Africa and Australia. The three-match series will get underway at Kingsmead, Durban on Friday. The contest is expected to be a true-blue spectacle!